Government officials gathered on Jones Creek on Thursday to help launch $225 million worth of work that clear debris from a number of East Baton Rouge waterways in a continuing effort to combat flooding.
The city-parish announced three years ago that it would dredge, widen and upgrade portions of Jones Creek and four other waterways that spilled over their banks during the 2016 inundation: Bayou Fountain, Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou among the Central watersheds, and Ward Creek. The streams drain about 75 percent of the parish.
In total, East Baton Rouge Parish has 11 watersheds within its boundaries.