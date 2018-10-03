Pipeline opponents climbed onto a construction crane and chained themselves to heavy equipment seeking to block construction of Bayou Bridge again on Wednesday.

The 163-mile crude oil pipeline runs from Lake Charles to St. James. Permits, land rights and other aspects of construction have been challenged in multiple courts along the route, but company officials have said Bayou Bridge is forecast to be operational by the end of the year.

In addition to the legal opposition, demonstrators have physically blocked construction crews from work, often in the swamps of St. Martin Parish. Several have been arrested under newly enshrined charges that make trespassing on pipeline rights of way a felony. At least three more people attached themselves to construction machinery in St. Martin Wednesday, L'eau Est La Vie wrote.

