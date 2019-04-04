A weak El Niño should allow for a relatively quiet hurricane season this summer, according to Colorado State University scientists.
The university has long provided tropical storm outlooks and expects to see 13 named storms in 2019, meteorologists wrote in a Thursday news release.
Of the 13, five are forecast to coalesce into hurricanes and a pair of those to reach category 3 or higher. There's about a 50-50 chance that a major hurricane will make landfall in the continental U.S., and a 28 percent chance of a gulf coast strike, the scientists wrote.
If 2018 had about 120 percent the usual tropical storm activity, expect this year to have about 75 percent of the average, the release states.
The biggest reason for the drop-off is a weak El Niño, which will allow non-hurricane winds to tear apart tropical storms as they form. A secondary factor is colder than normal Atlantic Ocean temperatures, which will provide storms with less fuel to form and strengthen, the meteorologists wrote.
The Colorado State report will not be the final word on the matter, though. The federal government's National Hurricane Center will release its own predictions sometime next month. Hurricane season begins June 1.