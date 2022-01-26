Parts of Interstates 10 and 12 are scheduled to be closed Saturday night and Sunday, state officials said Wednesday.

The stretch of I-12 eastbound between College Drive and Essen Lane is set for closure on Saturday from 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.

The action is part of a $52.3 million project that will allow westbound motorists on I-10 to exit at College Drive without having to cross multiple lanes of traffic.

Crews are set to remove the outside edge of the I-10 westbound overpass bridge deck.

They will use a method that allows the deck to be removed in one piece so it can be taken apart on the ground rather than removing the deck in sections, which would cause more road closures.

The project is set to be finished by late 2022.

It is part of a larger effort to widen I-10 between La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the I-10/12 split.

Motorists headed for I-12 eastbound should use I-10 east to Essen Lane, then travel north on Essen to the I-12 eastbound on-ramp, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

A second round of work will cause rolling lane closures on I-10 in both directions between Siegen Lane and Highland Road on Sunday between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Each closure will last less than 15 minutes, state officials said.

The closings are needed to finish overhead utility work.