The capital region braced for potential howling winds and heavy rains Friday as a disorganized system of storms in the Gulf of Mexico crept toward Louisiana’s coast with the possibility of becoming a tropical storm ahead of an expected landfall overnight.

Much of south Louisiana was under a flood advisory and tropical storm warning as a brew of disorganized thunderstorms neared the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expected the system to develop into a tropical storm named Claudette.

Despite early predictions of significant rain falling in an already rain-fatigued Baton Rouge region, weather experts said Friday afternoon that much of East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parishes would likely be spared from serious deluges.

Forecasters predict the storm could dump up to 3 inches of rain in East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as neighboring parishes to the south, and lifted their flash flood watch Friday afternoon.

“The amounts may even be less than that, and I don't think anyone will complain much,” said Meteorologist Ben Schott with the National Weather Service in Slidell. He said parishes west of Baton Rouge might not see even an inch of rain.

The center potential tropical storm Claudette is expected to pass east of Baton Rouge, which would place the city on the western, drier part of the storm.

Areas to the east will likely see higher winds and rainfall. The storm is also expected to cause up to 2 feet of tidal surge along lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain. Schott also cautioned travelers heading east that the system is expected to drop significant rain from Slidell to Pensacola, Florida.

Along the banks of the Amite River in French Settlement, about 14 miles west of Lake Maurepas, residents braced for the bad weather with a mix of resignation and worry as early rain bands reached the area Friday afternoon.

“You gotta take it in stride,” said Chase Mosher, an autoworker who lives in French Settlement. “This is part of living in Louisiana.”

A few miles north of Mosher’s home, Porche’s sausage company co-owner Veronica Kurtz was preparing Friday afternoon to turn on the store’s generators to preserve its supply of raw meat in the event of a power outage.

Kurtz feels drained “all the time” by the anxiety that bad weather provokes, she said. Her house, which sits near a swampy part of Colyell Creek, took on four-plus feet of water in the 2016 flood that devastated the town and Livingston Parish.

“It’s exhausting not only for the business but for our homes, too,” said Kurtz.

The potential for heavy rains comes as parts of the capital region are still dealing with the aftermath of flash flooding that swamped cars and seeped into homes last month.

High water still surrounds homes in parts of Ascension and Iberville parishes near Spanish Lake, more than four weeks after the storm dumped nearly 14 inches of rain in some parts of the region.

Iberville Parish laid down inflatable dams on Manchac Road ahead of potential bad weather this week, which Parish President Mitch Ourso said were installed to prevent overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish. Iberville and Ascension parishes also cut into roads to drain those areas because the backwater flooding has nowhere to drain.

But weather officials say, the potential rain this weekend likely won’t have much of an impact on still-flooded places.

“With what we’re forecasting, it’s not going to make anything better, but I don’t believe it’s going to create any more harm,” Schott said, adding that some of those areas have seen nearly a year’s worth of rain halfway through the year. “I can imagine with the amount of flooding they’ve had … something like this would definitely get people on alarm.”

In East Baton Rouge Parish, crews completed 80 drainage maintenance requests last week and were clearing culverts, deepening ditches and cleaning storm drains ahead of the storm’s arrival. Local leaders urge residents to brace for severe weather while acknowledging residents’ anxieties after last month’s floods.

At Pass Manchac on the southern end of Tangipahoa Parish, water levels had receded from the “Katrina level” rise brought on by May’s storm, said Parish councilwoman Kim Coates, whose district encompasses the area.

Waters there stood at just over a foot Friday morning, the Army Corps of Engineers river gauge showed — a steep drop from the nearly six-foot peak they reached as rain pounded the region last month.

Low-lying roads in the area bear risk of flooding when water reaches the two-and-a-half to three-foot mark.

The area thus has some breathing room heading into the weekend, said Coates.

But strong southeastern winds like those expected pose a “worst-case scenario,” she said, as they hold the potential to sweep water across Lake Pontchartrain and spur a surge of high water along its shores.

Powerful wind contributed to the waters’ rise in May. “So it makes us all nervous,” Coates said.

Residents may see a moderate amount of surge along the lake’s shore — between 1 and 2 feet, said Vicki Travis, deputy director of emergency management for the parish.

Ultimately, the level of surge “will depend on whether that southeast wind pushes water inland,” Travis said.

Several southern Louisiana parishes opened sandbag fill locations earlier in the week ahead of the storm and have cautioned residents to avoid going out in hazardous conditions through the weekend.