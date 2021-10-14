From rural Louisiana towns to the state capitol in Baton Rouge, officials and residents have often met a budding solar energy boom with concern or outrage.

But St. Helena Parish seems ready to embrace it.

San Francisco-based company Ecoplexus on Tuesday pitched parish leaders on plans to build a utility-scale solar plant on a stretch of open land near Pinegrove, some 40 miles north of Baton Rouge. “Utility-scale” refers to solar panel farms big enough to contribute to the commercial power grid.

Similar plans in nearby parishes stirred varying levels of controversy this year, fueled by residents’ worries about solar panels' size, visual aesthetics and potential impacts on agriculture. But St. Helena Parish officials see a chance to bring in tax revenue without the pitfalls of other, sometimes-messier development.

“I’m impressed. I would like to see them bring that here,” said Frank E. Johnson, president of St. Helena’s police jury, after Tuesday’s presentation. “They said this won’t create many permanent jobs, and that’s a factor. But I’d rather have the revenue for the parish. We need that.”

Just how much energy the plant would add to the grid, and how much revenue it could generate for St. Helena, aren't clear; the project is “well in the future,” said Scott Yarbrough, a local consultant for Ecoplexus who made Tuesday’s presentation to the police jury.

Any new industry could be a boon to job-strapped St. Helena, the least-populated parish in the Baton Rouge region, with just over 10,000 residents.

Local leaders regularly bemoan young workers departing the pine-forested rural parish for more bustling areas. A solar plant could help build the parish's tax base and add some short-term jobs on top, they say.

“It’s likely to be a win-win for the parish,” said Willie Morgan, a police juryman from the parish’s third ward.

The Pinegrove plant would have a life of 30 to 35 years. But it wouldn’t create many jobs over the long-term.

Constructing the plant, however, would require 300 part-time positions. Ecoplexus will hold local job fairs for those jobs and for a few limited long-term maintenance workers who would work at the plant once it’s up and running, Yarbrough promised the police jury.

Solar projects discussed elsewhere in the Baton Rouge area —some of them just miles from the proposed Pinegrove location — raised questions and concerns among residents.

A pair of projects proposed in Tangipahoa Parish led farmers to worry the projects would harm the cultivability of rural land and leak chemicals into the soil — things renewable energy experts assured them won’t happen.

Officials there debated how to regulate the plants, which local ordinances didn't cover.

While state legislators clashed over state-level solar farm rules, the Tangipahoa Parish Council ordered a moratorium on new development and spent weeks building its own ordinance.

In St. Helena, local leaders' support for the Ecoplexus plant could portend an easier path for that project — and for future solar developments, which are well-suited to the parish's rolling hills and open fields.

Solar makes sense for an area trying to usher in development while avoiding the pitfalls of big commercial and residential projects, said Morgan. Those can heighten traffic and exacerbate flooding risk.

“It’s not a landfill, or a garbage dump, or a truckstop, or a subdivision,” Morgan said. "It’s neat and clean, and there’s no heavy truck traffic in and out.”