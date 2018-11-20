Louisiana's threatened whooping crane population has grown by another 12 birds.
A dozen birds were introduced to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge this week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Tuesday.
"Included in that wild population number are five chicks that were hatched and fledged in southwest Louisiana last spring. The five chicks are the most hatched in a single year since the project began in 2011 and represent a major milestone in the whooping crane reintroduction project," the department wrote in a statement.