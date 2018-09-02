East Baton Rouge Parish has hired a forensic engineer as it considers whether to sue Iberville Parish over its plan to erect inflatable temporary dams along Bayou Manchac, which separates the parishes.

After the 2016 flood, Iberville Parish purchased 13,000 feet of the temporary dams, and as Hurricane Harvey approached the Gulf Coast last year, the parish staged the equipment along the southern bank of Bayou Manchac. Though the equipment was not ultimately deployed, East Baton Rouge Parish authorities worried that, in a future storm, the dams could prevent water from draining and exacerbate flooding north of the bayou.

Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said they are keeping their eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that is forecast to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday as tropical storm. They have made no decision as of Sunday afternoon whether to deploy the dams, but "we're prepared if we have to," he said.

Even before this storm, East Baton Rouge has been weighing whether a court should step in. The matter could be an issue for the Legislature, too, since state and federal permitting agencies said they had no authority to mediate this type of dispute between parishes.

East Baton Rouge's lawyers have compelled Iberville to turn over documents related to the inflatable dams, also known by their brand name, Aqua Dams. Those records are currently being reviewed by a forensic engineer, parish attorney Lea Anne Batson wrote in an email to The Advocate. She said in an email the engineer would "review all of the information provided by Iberville Parish and provide us with direction regarding any possible cause of action and/or permitting issues.”

The expert, Frank Willis of Alexandria, declined to comment.

The parish did not provide a copy of the paperwork received from Iberville Parish, in part because "the documentation produced is the City/Parish’s work product in anticipation of litigation," assistant parish attorney Brandi Littles-Lawrence wrote.

Ourso promised to share what they've given East Baton Rouge, but the documents were not available by press time.

Ourso has defended the use of inflatable dams. East Baton Rouge authorities have allowed so much development in the southern part of their parish that his own constituents are under constant threat of washing out because of all the water being displaced onto them, he's argued.

However, this week, Ourso was more reserved, since an East Baton Rouge resident has filed suit against Iberville and Ascension parishes for digging trenches around Spanish Lake during the 2016 flood, which the plaintiff argues contributed to flooding on his property. Ourso said his lawyer has told him to "behave" and directed questions to his lawyer.

Iberville Parish attorney Phil Breaux said the parish hasn't heard from East Baton Rouge for several months, and he wasn't aware of Willis contacting the parish at all. For the time being, Breaux expects Iberville to use the dams.

The lawyer also has not heard of any attempts to change state law, but he wouldn't be surprised if a legislator tries to add more specific language about how temporary dams may be used and whether some higher authority can intervene.

Representative of the state Department of Transportation and Development, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the Pontchartrain Levee District, and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security all said they had no authority over temporary dams. The Department of Natural Resources has some permitting authority in the coastal zone, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could potentially step in if the dams might impact wetlands, but neither of those conditions seem to apply in the Bayou Manchac case, agency representatives said.

Asked if he's been approached about changing state law, Republican state Sen. Dan Claitor, who represents southern portions of East Baton Rouge, responded "not yet."