The Southern Hills Aquifer

Image of the Southern Hills Aquifer system provided by the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission. Southern Hills provides water for drinking and commercial use throughout the Baton Rouge metro area.

 Image provided

The local groundwater commission has failed to effectively regulate the aquifer beneath Baton Rouge, threatening further saltwater intrusion which will affect the supply used for industry and drinking water, auditors wrote in a report released Monday.

The Capital Area Groundwater Conservation Commission doesn't have complete information on 87 percent of the 2,600 wells in its database, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report.

And although Ascension Parish entered the district 11 months ago, the commission has yet to begin regulating wells and collecting fees, the report continues.

An underground fault runs beneath Baton Rouge roughly along Interstate 10. South of the fault, the groundwater is contaminated with salt. When users north of the fault pump water from the aquifer, it allows saltwater to leech across.

The groundwater commission is supposed to regulate pumpage from the aquifer and combat saltwater intrusion, but auditors found several areas in which they are deficient, from failing to monitor wells to allowing unlimited withdrawal.

"Without effective regulation, saltwater intrusion threatens the long-term sustainability of the aquifer and groundwater resources," the report summary states.

"While the Commission has implemented certain measures to regulate the aquifer, these measures have not sufficiently addressed saltwater intrusion caused by the withdrawal of groundwater from the aquifer."

