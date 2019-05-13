The local groundwater commission has failed to effectively regulate the aquifer beneath Baton Rouge, threatening further saltwater intrusion which will affect the supply used for industry and drinking water, auditors wrote in a report released Monday.

The Capital Area Groundwater Conservation Commission doesn't have complete information on 87 percent of the 2,600 wells in its database, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report.

+2 Environmentalists claim commission isn't doing enough to protect Baton Rouge's drinking water When it comes to Baton Rouge drinking water, the foxes are guarding the hen house, according to environmental groups that want to shake up the…

And although Ascension Parish entered the district 11 months ago, the commission has yet to begin regulating wells and collecting fees, the report continues.

An underground fault runs beneath Baton Rouge roughly along Interstate 10. South of the fault, the groundwater is contaminated with salt. When users north of the fault pump water from the aquifer, it allows saltwater to leech across.

Deadline nears for report on how groundwater commission is addressing threat to Baton Rouge's aquifer In six weeks, the group in charge of the aquifer that serves as Baton Rouge's water supply is due to present a report to the state; what they'…

The groundwater commission is supposed to regulate pumpage from the aquifer and combat saltwater intrusion, but auditors found several areas in which they are deficient, from failing to monitor wells to allowing unlimited withdrawal.

"Without effective regulation, saltwater intrusion threatens the long-term sustainability of the aquifer and groundwater resources," the report summary states.

"While the Commission has implemented certain measures to regulate the aquifer, these measures have not sufficiently addressed saltwater intrusion caused by the withdrawal of groundwater from the aquifer."