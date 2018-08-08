Baton Rouge has been awarded half a million dollars in federal money to buy a tire shredder after re-framing the equipment as one that would safeguard public health as well as address blight.

Metro Councilman Matt Watson has been making case to buy an industrial shredder for months, ostensibly to mulch abandoned tires that could possibly be resold to companies that use the rubber to make products like asphalt.

The city-parish received a grant for $500,000 to purchase the equipment, according to a Wednesday news release.

The statement emphasized the shredder's use in reducing the mosquito population. The insects lay eggs in standing water, such as the water that collects in trashed tires.

“Illegally dumped tires are more than an eyesore; they hold warm water and become breading grounds for mosquitoes which are proven transmitters of West Nile Virus, Zika Virus and Denge. (Parish Mosquito Control and Rodent Abatement) has mapped 109 waste tire piles containing approximately 8000 tires, but we all know there are many more than that across our community," Watson wrote.

The parish has to spray tire piles every month to kill insects. Getting rid of them saves money down the road by lessening the need to spray for mature mosquitoes, the release continues.

