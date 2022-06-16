After two major sweeps of branches, trees and other debris, Bayou Manchac is clean and flowing more freely than it has in years, local officials say. That means the hundreds of thousands of people in the Baton Rouge region whose homes and businesses drain into the bayou are "in the best position" they can to avoid flooding — at this point.

But measures to more radically improve the bayou's flood capacity at a structural level, like deeper dredging or new pumps, remain in the planning or analysis stages.

While they are happy to see Manchac cleaned up in the short term, some people who live nearby are pressing local governments to move more swiftly to make those long-term plans a reality.

"We have a huge battle ahead for us," John Rosso, an Ascension resident who leads a coalition of neighborhoods on both sides of the bayou, recently wrote coalition members in an email.

The catastrophic floods of 2016 and a more recent flood in 2021 showed how crucial Bayou Manchac and the greater Spanish Lake basin are to reduce the chance of disaster for southern East Baton Rouge, northern Iberville and Ascension parishes. Those areas include some of the fastest-growing parts of the Baton Rouge metro area, census data show.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and commercial weather experts say this season is expected to bring above-average activity for the seventh consecutive year due to above normal water temperatures in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, among other factors.

"We have done what we can do"

After the 2021 floods, residents pressured local leaders to do something about Manchac. As one solution, Ascension and East Baton Rouge leaders worked together on two major rounds of cleanups.

Stretching along sections of the bayou both parishes share, the work extended from the Iberville Parish line at Alligator Bayou, east to Manchac's mouth at the Amite River. The junction is just upriver of the La. 42 bridge at Port Vincent.

Ron Savoy, Ascension's assistant drainage director and operations manager, said parish contractors, first with Chem Spray South and then DRC Emergency Services, did the work. Using barges, crews worked down both sides of the bayou to remove downed branches, trees and other surface obstructions that might impede water flow.

"We've ensured the residents, before the hurricane season of '22, that we have done what we can do put those residents of the parish in the best position on the Manchac basin that we possibly could at this point as far as having the hydraulic flow open and the threats mitigated," Savoy said.

The first round of cleanup by Chem Spray was permitted and set in motion before Hurricane Ida hit on Aug. 29, Savoy said. It started in late October.

The contractors removed 46 trees from the Ascension side and 32 trees from the East Baton Rouge side that were already in the waterway before the hurricane had passed. Cubic yardage figures weren't available.

The second round by DRC, which focused only on trees and other "immediate threats" at the water surface that Ida had brought down, removed more than 46,000 cubic yards of debris, Ascension officials have previously reported.

Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the Baton Rouge city-parish government, said the East Baton Rouge side of Manchac alone resulted in 20,000 cubic yards of debris, enough to fill one-fifth of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU.

"We've improved the water flow, and that's super important because Bayou Manchac drains pretty much the southern half of East Baton Rouge Parish," Armstrong said.

The bigger picture

Aided by the legislative lifting of restrictions under the bayou's scenic and historic designation, the joint debris removal job was an uncommon collaboration by the two parishes. Historically, Manchac has proved problematic. It touches the boundaries of multiple parishes, leading to uncertainty about whose job it is to maintain it, and had cumbersome restrictions due to its historic status that made work difficult to permit.

The state Legislature recently adopted a new law that gives the Amite River Basin Commission more power to maintain multi-parish waterways like Manchac and otherwise manage the Amite River Basin, of which the bayou is a part. The law is awaiting the governor's signature.

East Baton Rouge government is reimbursing Ascension Parish's east bank drainage district for both rounds of debris removal on the East Baton Rouge side of Manchac.

Beginning in December, DRC's work on Manchac was more extensive than Chem Spray's and was part of a larger post-Ida debris removal sweep in Ascension affecting 188 miles of major parish drainage arteries, like Bayou Conway, the Panama Canal, the Clouatre Ditch and Welsh Gully.

DRC cleaned a little more half of those waterway miles, accumulating nearly 145,000 cubic yards of material and costing Ascension $10.4 million for its share of company's work, parish officials have reported.

The parish is only able to seek federal reimbursement on this immediate post-Ida work, not the work Chem Spray did in the fall on Manchac, Ascension officials said.

In East Baton Rouge, the Manchac job took place in addition the removal of more than 15 million pounds of debris clogging underground drainage pipes in the city-parish, using federal stimulus dollars, Armstrong said.

Contractors have also recently started early work on the "Five Tributaries" project.

A long-awaited U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan dating from the mid-1990s, the project will clear out and improve five East Baton Rouge waterways, including Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain, that drain into Manchac or the Amite.

The job finally got federal funds after the '16 floods. There are also plans to remove debris farther upstream on Manchac in Iberville.

More than just cleaning?

Rosso, the organizer of Manchac-area neighborhoods, went to the East Ascension Drainage District board on Monday looking for clarification on longer range, regional planning. He says he left waiting for answers.

In addition to maintenance plans for Manchac, Rosso pressed the panel, which is made up of 10 Parish Council members, on the status of the Pontchartrain Levee District analysis of possible Mississippi River pumps, removal of sediment blockages in Manchac and other steps to replumb the Manchac and Spanish Lake areas for better flood protection.

Parish officials want to use the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, a pot of federal money meant to recover from the 2016 floods, to pay for the pump systems and other regional improvements that involve or could affect Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge and ultimately even Livingston and St. James parishes.

The levee district report is expected to weigh in on the projects' impacts and viability for funding. But it isn't expected to be finished until the end of the summer — sometime in August perhaps, parish officials said.

Levee district officials said the report appears to be on track for that timeline and the work behind it so far is indicative of the kind of new collaboration they are seeing among the parishes in their multi-parish jurisdiction.

"I can assure you, there's not a board member up here that does not want movement on Manchac because it has been a topic for us since the May ('21) flood and 2016 (flood)," Parish President Clint Cointment told Rosso. "I can promise you that."