The Comite River Diversion Canal is scheduled to open in less than three years, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Corps headquarters have laid out an aggressive order to finish by summer 2021, said project manager P.J. Varnado.

Meanwhile, local officials are weighing whether the area around the diversion could be open to recreational activities once construction is complete.

The canal is designed to redirect high water from the Comite River, passing between Baker and Zachary on its way to empty into the Mississippi River.

Construction will begin in late February or early March, Varnado said in an interview ahead of a Wednesday meeting of the Comite River Task Force at the state legislature.

The first step will be relocating the roadway, a railroad bridge, and various utility lines around U.S. 61, which will go over the channel.

State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, has previously asked that crews work on various stages of the project simultaneously. Varnado said the Corps is looking at options for doing so and is designing the rest of the canal, but so far construction is focusing around U.S. 61. That work is scheduled to last until summer or fall of 2020.

The biggest challenge isn't digging the channel itself, but relocating utility lines, Varnado said. The state and the Corps have to coordinate with electric companies and the oil and gas industry to move electric lines and pipelines out of the path of the canal.

One outstanding question is whether the property around the canal could be opened for public recreation. Once the diversion opens, East Baton Rouge will be in charge of maintaining the right of way. At a minimum, that involves basic upkeep like cutting the grass, but there's talk of making the property a public asset.

"There's been a lot of discussion about recreational use. … There's plenty of acreage out there," said Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage.

Some land could be allowed to flood to aid in water retention, and those areas could serve canoers or kayakers. Hiking trails are another possibility. Raiford said it's just too early to tell; the city-parish is still waiting to see the final maps of the available land.

"These issues haven't been resolved yet," he said.