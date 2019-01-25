Beaver dams are stopping up streams and bayous around Baton Rouge.
"We have problems with these critters — these rodents— in a few areas of the parish. ... They work 24/7," East Baton Rouge maintenance director Kyle Huffstickler recently told the Metro Council.
Work crews recently removed two beaver lodges in the Alsen area. Now, Huffstickler is trying to figure out what to do with the animals themselves.
He explained in an interview that he's trying to be sensitive and is looking at trapping the animals and relocating them, but Huffstickler isn't sure if there are any zoos or protected areas that need a batch of beavers.
The most realistic solution may be to capture and destroy them, he said, and the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers such permits.
The population has reached a nuisance size, Huffstickler said, and moving the creatures just pushes the problem off into another area. There's also a chance the territorial animals could try to make their way back to their current homes.
The two dams recently demolished were by the Stupp Corporation and Ronaldson Field around Alsen. It's not hard to tear a lodge down with a backhoe, but it can take a few weeks to get the required permits to bring heavy equipment into protected wetlands or secure permission to tread on private land, Huffstickler explained.
The paperwork process takes time, and "it's not an easy fix," he said.
Already, the beavers are back at work.