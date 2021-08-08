‘The water is coming': Flood survivors put hope in a huge canal. When will it be finished?

Robert Burns’ voice breaks when recounting how the Comite River left its banks, flowed over stacked-up sandbags and rushed into his house.

It wasn’t just the Comite that overflowed that August day in 2016, when the storm dumped as much 30 inches of rain in parts of the capital region.

The massive outpouring jammed south-flowing waterways east of Baton Rouge like rush-hour traffic. With nowhere to go but up and over, the deluge overtopped creeks and bayous, creating one huge lake — expansive enough, Burns said, to boat easily from his home in Central to Denham Springs.

When the rain ceased, it filled his house with a couple feet of standing water.

Burns recalls opening every window and door and gutting the waterlogged house. Decades’ worth of possessions — including uniforms from his Air Force days, a 30-year-old grandfather clock and a record collection — wound up in six 10-foot-tall junk piles outside. Similar heaps appeared outside every home up and down the street as residents began the arduous cleanup.

The only thing Burns saved from the house was his TV.

"A lot of these things were irreplaceable," Burns said. “To say it was devastating does not do it justice."

The flood killed 13 people and caused billions of dollars in property damage.

Burns thinks the toll was higher. He said he knows of two people who later died from heart attacks he believes were spurred by trauma from the flood.

Five years have come and gone. But the shock of the deluge still feels immediate for the 75-year-old Vietnam War veteran.

As increasingly heavy rains batter Southeast Louisiana each year, Burns and other greater Baton Rouge residents have pegged their hopes on an ambitious $460 million canal some 39 years in the making. It’s one of several slow-moving flood-protection projects that gained momentum after the 2016 disaster.

The proposed Comite River Diversion Canal would cut a 12-mile gash across the landscape and send water from the Comite River west to the Mississippi River, lessening flood levels by as much as 6 feet at White Bayou, 18 inches near Denham Springs and 6 inches on the lower Amite River and adjacent bayous.

Once built, it would bring desperately needed relief to the flood-prone Florida and River parishes.

But three years after funding appeared to cover 75% of the price tag, bureaucratic hang-ups still hinder the canal’s progress, leaving people who live in the floodplain as vulnerable as ever to a new storm-of-record.

“We’re sitting in the middle of a bull's-eye, and the water is coming,” Burns said. “We don’t know when and we don’t know how much, but it’s coming.”

Uphill battle

Theorized about since the 1960s and studied intensively since the previous flood-of-record in 1983, the diversion canal gathered new relevance, political momentum and long-needed federal and state funding after the devastation of 2016.

Its downhill route, which starts between Baker and Zachary before inching west to the Mississippi, suggests it would be simple to carve out of the earth. But the canal would bisect highways, railroads, swamps, pipelines and other obstructions that have thrown wrenches in its progress since Congress approved it in 1992.

When will those multi-million-dollar flood projects for Baton Rouge be finished? Not for years It will still be years before East Baton Rouge residents see any work completed on the multi-million dollar flood-prevention projects that wer…

The canal was supposed to be finished by December of 2021, three years after Louisiana’s congressional delegation obtained $343 million for the project. After years of planning, land acquisition and construction of one $40 million control structure by the Amite River Basin Commission, the money cleared the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development — which took over those duties from the basin commission — to buy land and start digging.

The Corps said in March, however, that the agencies would need an extra year after delays in negotiating land purchases stalled construction on some plots, sparking backlash from residents like Burns and hand-wringing from politicians.

“The hard part was getting the money,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who championed the huge funding package in Washington. “The easy part is getting people to actually build the thing.”

Now, the agencies say the project is back on track.

While weather and “certain utility relocations” could further extend the new deadline, the Corps remains confident that the canal will be operable by December 2022, said Nick Sims, a senior project manager for the Corps’ New Orleans office.

According to Graves, one utility relocation is already causing snags for the project’s new, delayed completion date. Negotiations that began earlier this year between DOTD, which is managing land purchases and utility relocations, and Florida Gas Transmission Co. over relocation of an FGT gas pipeline that lies in the canal’s path have not been resolved, the congressman said this week.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Based on recent conversations he has had with DOTD officials and FGT lawyers, Graves said those negotiations appear to be extending the December 2022 completion date.

“It's my understanding that every day this issue is unresolved, we are delaying completion of this project by a day,” Graves told The Advocate. “That’s obviously a huge concern.”

The pipeline talks have dragged on for months.

Graves said he flagged concerns about negotiations delaying the end-date when he met with the Corps last winter. He also pressed them for a report on the agency’s ability to meet the original deadline, he said, yielding the announcement that the end-date would be pushed back to 2022.

Florida Gas representatives did not return multiple interview requests for this story. In an email, DOTD spokesperson Brandie Richardson confirmed that negotiations over the pipeline relocation are up in the air, but declined to comment further because the talks are ongoing.

The Corps, meanwhile, is “working closely with both the company and DOTD to minimize any potential delays,” Sims said. He referred specific questions about utility relocations to DOTD.

There may be flexibility in the canal’s work schedule, Graves acknowledged, making it difficult to say for certain how much the talks have extended the planned December 2022 deadline.

'Progress is being made'

Burns heads a citizens’ group called Concerned Citizens for Diversion Canal, which keeps an eye on the Corps’ progress. He appreciates new efforts officials have made recently to communicate progress to residents. But updates offer little solace for people living in fear of another hundred-year flood, he said.

“I want to see more shovels in the ground,” said Burns.

+5 Comite River Diversion Canal construction gears up, but here's why some worry about timeline The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to award a contract to dig out and build a 1.5-mile segment of the long-awaited Comite River Diversio…

Shovels have hit the ground recently, even if they’re moving slower than Burns would like. A four-lane bridge construction project near U.S. 61 is underway. The Corps diverted the Kansas City Southern Railway track beginning last December as it worked on a section of the canal there.

Other key locations have made less headway. One section still under discussion is the area west of the Lilly Bayou Control Structure, which will funnel water to the Mississippi. Residents have worried it will delay the plan.

The Corps hopes to finish modeling that section by September, said Sims, at which point it will decide between new channel construction or flowage easements. The latter refers to the Corps’ practice of gaining perpetual rights to private property in order to flood it.

Even though some contracts were issued later than he’d hoped, Graves lauded how much headway the project has made in the past several years compared with the long slog since its inception almost four decades ago.

+6 Proposed Darlington Dam needs more time, money to assess risk of catastrophic failure The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to take 3½ additional years and spend an extra $6 million to study the proposed Darlington Dry Dam and …

“They're digging canals, they're building bridges and progress is being made,” Graves assured.

The process of buying up land to build the canal, long a thorn in the side of the project, is nearly complete, according to the DOTD. All but one of the 84 parcels needed for the project have been bought — although a settlement on the final plot isn’t expected to materialize until November, according to the DOTD.

Officials earlier said land acquisition would be finalized between June and October.

'We’re not holding our breath'

Considering the inertia that has hung over the project for several decades, Graves said, present setbacks should be kept in perspective.

“For the first time, we can say this project’s going to be finished," the congressman said in a recent interview.

For Burns and others in the floodplain, progress still hasn't come fast enough. Compounding frustrations are millions of dollars in property taxes some residents of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes have paid to the Basin Commission to fund the project.

Veronica Kurtz, who co-owns Porche’s Sausage in French Settlement, said she feels drained “all the time” from worrying about each new storm. Her house, which sits near a swampy part of Colyell Creek, took on 4-plus feet of water in 2016.

“It’s exhausting,” she said, “not only for the business but for our homes, too.”

Those who haven’t lived through a flood like the one in 2016 can’t know what it’s like to prepare for the next great rain, Burns said. If officials grasped that reality, they would move more quickly, he believes.

“We're praying literally every day that December '22 is the real deadline,” Burns said. “But look at how they faked us out (before). We’re not holding our breath.”