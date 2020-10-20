DONALDSONVILLE — A public water utility in western Ascension Parish lifted a boil water advisory Tuesday for more than 3,000 customers that had been in place since late Friday when a water main broke, officials said.
Water samples analyzed by the state Department of Health after the main break have come back negative for possible contamination, parish officials said in a statement.
Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension say the water they provide primarily to the city of Donaldsonville is safe to drink, according to a statement issued mid-afternoon Tuesday.
Road construction on Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville caused the water main to rupture, but parish officials at the time said homes on Mississippi, Iberville and Madison streets may have experienced low water pressure.
When water pressure drops low enough, the risk exists that water lines can draw in outside contamination. That sets off requirements for boil advisories until the pressure is restored and testing shows no contamination in the water.
PUA is the parish government replacement for the old Peoples Water system, which the parish bought in 2016.
Anyone with questions should call Parish Utilities at (225) 450-1071.