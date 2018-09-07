Baton Rouge water experts will help Houston draw up plans to make the city more resilient to floods as residents there continue to recover from last year's Hurricane Harvey.
Last week, city officials announced that Houston was joining the 100 Resilient Cities. The initiative is driven by the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Shell Oil Company has provided Houston with $1.8 million to finance their own program.
As a Resilient City, Houston will take steps to address risks from natural disasters, the release states. They'll hire a chief resiliency officer and develop a plan of action.
Baton Rouge's Water Institute and its vice president Jeff Hebert "will provide significant technical assistance and guidance in the creation of the city's Resiliency Strategy," Houston officials wrote.
To date, 47 cities have published their own plans that take into account urbanization, climate change and other factors that contribute to the destructive potential of natural disasters like hurricanes.
"Our entire team is honored to work with the City of Houston on advancing their resilience goals to meet the challenges of this growing, dynamic, diverse city," Hebert wrote in a statement.