The Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness’ phones started ringing off the hook Friday with people returning calls from its office number.
The only problem? The office didn’t make any calls that day — a scammer used its phone number in an effort to swindle residents into thinking they qualified for Hurricane Ida relief money.
“Please note that our telephone number, (225) 686-3066, has been hacked by a scammer,” a voice message for the office says. “We are working to correct this as soon as possible. If you received a call promising money for Hurricane Ida relief, this call is not legitimate. Please disregard the phone call."
Though the voice message says the telephone number was hacked, LOEP director Mark Harrell clarified the scammers only copied the office’s number — no systems have been compromised at the office.
Harrell said the office received “10 calls a minute” Friday in response to the fraud attempts. While most callers only contacted the office because they missed the scammers’ original call, two said they had been called about Hurricane Ida money.
Harrell said the fraud attempt has since been reported to the FBI, and calls to the office have subsided.
Storm fraud certainly isn’t new to the area. After many major disasters, scammers flock to afflicted residents posing as the Federal Emergency Management Agency or local agencies.
“After a storm, these stinking scammers, they’ll use anybody’s number. I hate it,” Harrell said. “No one is going to call you on the phone and tell you they have money for you. Just ignore it. I’m used to it, because every disaster has something like this. It’s sad.”
As of last March, six months after Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana, over 563,000 FEMA applications for individual assistance have been approved, totaling over $1.16 billion, according to the agency. Even now, nearly one year since Ida barreled through the state, many continue to struggle with affording home repairs and finding temporary housing.
Disaster-related fraud carries a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison.
FEMA advises anyone who thinks they have been a victim of fraud to email its Fraud Investigations and Inspections Division or call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.