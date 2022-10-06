BR.wildcensus.adv 0016 bf.jpg

Skyline of metro Baton Rouge Thursday August 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. East Baton Rouge Parish remained Louisiana's largest parish in 2020 and grew slightly faster than the state average over the past decade, hitting 456,781 people, new census data show. Louisiana's capital parish grew by nearly 3.8% between 2010 and 2020. Some outlying parishes both east and west of East Baton Rouge grew faster and helped the 12-parish region push past 1 million people.

As part of a total $5 million in funds awarded to the state of Louisiana, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge will receive $500,000 in community-wide grant funds.

The money, awarded through the EPA Brownfields program, will be used to develop three cleanup plans and support community outreach activities.

Funds will be also used to conduct 10 Phase I and 12 Phase II environmental site assessments.

The priority areas for the grant are the Mid-City neighborhood, Plank Road Corridor and Scotlandville neighborhood.

“It is a historic day for southeast Louisiana as we celebrate $5 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up brownfield sites across our communities,” Congressman Troy Carter said in a statement. “Together, these investments will transform unusable and unsafe properties into thriving, clean, and exciting areas that can be used to help grow jobs and build community."

