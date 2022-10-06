As part of a total $5 million in funds awarded to the state of Louisiana, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge will receive $500,000 in community-wide grant funds.
The money, awarded through the EPA Brownfields program, will be used to develop three cleanup plans and support community outreach activities.
Funds will be also used to conduct 10 Phase I and 12 Phase II environmental site assessments.
The priority areas for the grant are the Mid-City neighborhood, Plank Road Corridor and Scotlandville neighborhood.
“It is a historic day for southeast Louisiana as we celebrate $5 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up brownfield sites across our communities,” Congressman Troy Carter said in a statement. “Together, these investments will transform unusable and unsafe properties into thriving, clean, and exciting areas that can be used to help grow jobs and build community."