Federal meteorologists are predicting an average 2019 hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through November.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects nine to 15 named storms, of which four to eight would reach hurricane strength. Between two and four of the hurricanes are predicted to reach Category 3 or higher, officials said in a Thursday morning press conference.

The first named storm, Andrea has already formed ahead of the official start of the season. The next systems will be named Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin and Ferdinand.

Two competing factors are expected to contribute to the expected "near-normal" season. An El Niño effect is forecast to send shearing winds down the Atlantic which break up storms. On the other hand, the ocean is warmer than average, and there are monsoon conditions in west Africa, which both increase the likelihood of storm formation, experts said.

All told, NOAA forecast a 40 percent chance of a typical season, a 30 percent chance it could be busy and another 30 percent chance this summer could be less active than usual.