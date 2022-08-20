While the effort to improve six lakes in and around LSU and City Park is intended the benefit the entire community, some of those who live near the water fear their desires and concerns aren't being considered and that ultimately they'll be left to help maintain the area.
A group of state, local and LSU officials this year began a $50 million plan to deepen and rehabilitate the often algae-choked lakes. Work is planned in several stages.
Some residents already take care of things near their homes, and fear that plans to create larger "living shorelines" will only mean more work for them. While ongoing maintenance is included as part of the development plan, they are worried that, as before, work will be left to them.
“We’re afraid the living shorelines are going to be a nightmare unless you have 100 gardeners," said Thomas Brown, a former Stanford Avenue resident still interested in his old neighborhood. "Versailles is kept up pretty good outside of Paris, but it’s because they have the people. Let’s put it this way, [LSU] history is not supportive of positive thought related to maintenance."
Brown spoke last week at University United Methodist Church last week as planners updated a few dozen residents about the work taking place on BREC-owned City Park Lake and Lake Erie and four lakes owned by LSU, Campus, College, Crest and University.
"The conceptual look of the project is fantastic, but we want to know the money is there to actually implement the things that we see in the plan and then maintain them through the years," said Janine Pierson, who lives near the southern end of the work area. "Otherwise, we may end up just where we are right now with an area that nobody is claiming responsibility for."
The living shorelines are intended to create more habitat for wildlife, sloping more gradually into the water. The long term master plan also includes using dredged up material to create islands from which to support boardwalks that will take people off heavily traveled roads.
"We heard from the greater community and saw on our own due diligence and analysis that we need more dedicated pathways for cyclists and pedestrians," said Mark Goodson, the University Lakes project manager and resilience practice lead at the CSRS engineering firm.
"In some cases, the only way and best way to do that is to construct pathways. The only boardwalk that’s funded right now is the one near Stanford, so the boardwalks other than that that have raised concerns aren’t past conceptual design because we don’t have funding for them."
After Goodson's presentation, several people shared their belief that boardwalks will bisect lakes too severely and make it difficult for those in canoes or kayaks. And Pierson worried about parking for those coming out to use the new trails.
"It’s already kind of a crisis when you think about going out on the lakes and walking and cars are trying to share the street," she said. "The drivers think they own the street and the walkers and bikers think they own the street. It’ll be nice if they develop the boardwalk, it’s just where can people from the city come and park?”
It's not uncommon to see migrating birds around the lakes. Changing what they're accustomed to could chase them away, some fear, and could perhaps even attract snakes or perhaps even alligators to the sloping shoreline.
"If the migration of these pelicans come in, reducing the size of the lakes by building islands in the lakes concerns me that the birds will just go somewhere else..." Pierson said. "...We’ve got wonderful videos and pictures of pelicans when they migrate, but the last year or so, they haven’t come just because of the condition of the lakes. We don’t want to reduce the lakes, we want to add to them, deepen them and make them a better place for boating and kayaking and all of those things."
Goodson said that the islands are being constructed specifically to generate space where the animals that currently populate the lake can flourish.
"There are a number of islands proposed throughout the design, one reason being that we're trying to find solutions to use the dredged material on-site," Goodson said. "Islands are a way to do that, but also create habitat."
Brown and Pierson each questioned whether LSU would maintain the lakes after the completion of the work, and feared that the larger shorelines would require more work of the people who live near them.
"If they come in and make these improvements, who then is going to be responsible?" Pierson asked. "Because the residents are going to feel like 'do we still take responsibility to cut those areas and keep up those flowers?' because those flower beds may be a little more intensive in maintenance for people and so that’s kind of where we are.”
Goodson said engineers are "sensitive" to the needs of the neighborhood and understand their concerns about what is going on essentially in their front yard.
"People are passionate about the lakes and I am too, so I understand that people care and understand that if you live on the lakes you care very much about your view and what goes on in front of or near your house," Goodson said.
Having multiple agencies involved in the rehabilitation work has left residents concerned that there's no central location to raise concerns.
"There are so many entities involved that it’s difficult for us to make suggestions because it’s hidden behind the design teams and project managers,” Brown said. Goodson said information is shared among everyone working on the project.
"We understand the passion and we also understand that it’s going to be probably impossible to make everybody happy with everything in the project," Goodson said. "I want everyone to know that we’re trying. This whole project is about making a great community asset healthier and even better, so that’s what this is all about."