Robert Seemann with Baton Rouge Green waters the new trees after parents, volunteers and Baton Rouge Green staff installed 28 trees at the FLAIM campus on Bawell Steet Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Parents and Baton Rouge Green staff, along with dozens of volunteers from Cox Communications installed 28 trees on the school’s campus. Cox gathered dozens of employees to volunteer for the planting, donated the funds for the trees, and prepared a post-planting lunch for all volunteers.