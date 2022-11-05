Baton Rouge Green's annual fundraiser and "awareness party" will be held Friday at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.
Tickets are $45 each.
Baton Rouge Green is a non-profit organization dedicated to planting and preserving trees and green spaces within the city. The Green Up Red Stick event is held annually.
"We want all types of people and all of our community to be able to have role in supporting our uniquely beautiful urban canopy in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge’s trees are for all citizens. Our canopy is critical to our health and quality of life, and every tree is working hard for every human. Trees are worth celebrating, and supporting,” said Justin Lemoine, the president of the group's board of directors.
The New Orleans-based band "Where Y’acht" will perform. It bills itself as the “greatest yacht rock band in the world.” Artist Nicole Cotton Callac, will create a work on-site for a silent auction.
Food and beverages will be available, and MidCity Makers Market will hold a mini market at the event.