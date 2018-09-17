Central police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are looking for a man who may have left a small, dead alligator at a Central car wash on Monday morning.
LDWF Enforcement spokesman Adam Einck said they found a dead alligator that was about two feet long on Monday morning at the Suds and Duds Carwash on Hooper Road.
The Central Police Department released photos Monday on Facebook that show a man cleaning his car's tires at the car wash. They wrote on the social media post they are looking for him regarding an "incident," that Einck explained was the dumping of the gator.
Even if the man did have the proper alligator hunting license, the disposal could still constitute littering, Einck said. The alligator was not tagged, which is required for legal alligator hunting.
Einck asked anyone on information about the case to contact his office at 225-765-2999.
The 30-day alligator hunting season is open in the Eastern zone of Louisiana, which includes the Central area, Einck said. There is no legal size limit on alligators that can be harvested.
This is the second incident of a dead alligator being found improperly dumped in recent days, which Einck said is a coincidence because its not a common situation. He said they found another, larger alligator on the side of the road in Zachary recently that had been properly harvested, but improperly dumped.
That alligator had died on a hunting line too long before the hunter could get to it, rendering its meat and hide unusable, Einck explained. The hunter was identified, issued a littering citation and instructed to properly dispose of the gator carcass.