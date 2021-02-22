To make up for four days lost last week due to extended frigid weather, LSU students will have to have four extra days of school in the coming weeks.

LSU announced four makeup days Monday afternoon, two of them on Saturdays. They are March 6, 12, 25 and April 10:

Saturday, March 6, will be the make-up day for Monday, Feb. 15.

Friday, March 12, will be the make-up day for Friday, Feb. 19.

Thursday, March 25, will be the make-up day for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Saturday, April 10, will be the make-up day for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Only Tuesday, Feb. 16, Mardi Gras, does not have to be made up since it was already scheduled as a holiday.

"Due to these changes, we will also delay the posting of midterm grades by one week. The deadline for faculty to post midterm grades is moving from Tuesday, March 9, to Tuesday, March 16. All other academic calendar deadlines remain unchanged," acccording to LSU's announcement.

Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these make-up days need to contact their professors as soon as possible, and those professors may require documentation for missing the make-up days, LSU said.

The Law Center, the Vet School and LSU Online programs are unaffected by Monday's announcement.