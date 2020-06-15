Friday finally was supposed to be the day ferry rides to Ship Island launched after the coronavirus shutdown — but then Tropical Storm Cristobal blew those plans out of the water.
Now the National Park Service is saying it could be weeks before the storm damage is repaired and ferry service to Ship Island can begin for the year.
“The good news is the Gulf beach and the beach in front of Fort Massachusetts are in good shape,” said Louis Skrmetta, whose family operated Ship Island Excursions. “They weathered the storm very well.”
Ship Island excursions to the island off the Mississippi Coast typically begin around St. Patrick’s Day and the boats carry 50,000 people a season to the island’s white sand beaches and clear Gulf water.
Memorial Day to early August is peak season for the company, Skrmetta said. They already missed three months of business — including Memorial Day Weekend — to coronavirus.
“We finally get the green light from the Park Service to open and then we get hit by Cristobal,” Skrmetta said.