State health officials have reported nine cases of West Nile Virus in people — the first registered infections of the year — including five severe cases in south Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that five people had contracted Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, a potentially deadly strain that can cause major brain and spinal cord damage.
Health officials registered two of such cases in Washington Parish, as well as one case each in East Baton Rouge, St. Tammy and Livingston parishes.
Two other people reported having flu-like symptoms in East Baton Rouge and Washington parishes.
Blood donation drives registered two others who contracted West Nile but didn't report having any symptoms.
State and local health officials have urged people to take steps to avoid mosquito exposure, such as wearing repellent, long sleeves and long pants, as well as emptying standing water on their properties.