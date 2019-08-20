Short-Lived Mosquitoes
State health officials have reported nine cases of West Nile Virus in people — the first registered infections of the year — including five severe cases in south Louisiana. 

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that five people had contracted Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, a potentially deadly strain that can cause major brain and spinal cord damage. 

Health officials registered two of such cases in Washington Parish, as well as one case each in East Baton Rouge, St. Tammy and Livingston parishes. 

Two other people reported having flu-like symptoms in East Baton Rouge and Washington parishes.

Blood donation drives registered two others who contracted West Nile but didn't report having any symptoms.

Local mosquito control offices have noted a slow start to the season for the virus, which typically sees human cases beginning in late June and early July. 
 
By this time last year, the health department reported 53 West Nile cases in people throughout the state, including 31 serious cases.

State and local health officials have urged people to take steps to avoid mosquito exposure, such as wearing repellent, long sleeves and long pants, as well as emptying standing water on their properties.

