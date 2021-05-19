Multiple deer were killed Wednesday while seeking higher ground on Burbank Drive in order to avoided flooded wooded areas. Many of the deer drowned or were hit by moving vehicles in their attempt to avoid flood waters.
In the aftermath of heavy rain that hit South Louisiana this week, wildlife species will seek higher ground and be displaced into habitat with which they may not be familiar, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release. LDWF urges the public to be especially cognizant of wildlife forced into populated areas by flood water from the storm.
When animals flee flooded habitat, they often end up in nearby residential and commercial areas, where they may come into contact with residents, LDWF said. LDWF urges citizens to minimize contact with animals while they seek temporary refuge from their flooded home range.
Wild animals not posing a threat to humans should be left alone and should not be fed, LDWF said. Feeding wild animals will encourage them to remain in the vicinity of a new food source, when they should be allowed to find natural habitat and food sources on their own.
LDWF provided a list of basic tips to limit human and wildlife interactions:
- Avoid areas where displaced wildlife has taken refuge.
- Avoid interaction with and do not feed displaced wildlife.
- Avoid roadways near flooded areas to reduce likelihood of disturbance and collisions with wildlife
Deer and feral hog populations represent the two largest quadruped species that may appear in populated areas in significant numbers as flood waters move wild animals out of natural habitat.
As is the case with all wild animals, how these species will react to humans in close contact situations is unpredictable, LDWF. LDWF recommends allowing these species to move unimpeded through flooded areas as they seek higher ground.
Flood waters will carry reptiles, such as alligators and snakes, into populated areas where they may not normally be noted in significant numbers, LDWF said. Following the impact of flood waters, exercise extreme caution when salvaging possessions from flooded areas. Wildlife, especially reptiles, may remain in flooded areas and pose a safety threat.
The Louisiana black bear is a species of concern during a flood incident when high water moves bears out of their habitat, LDFW said.
For assistance with black bears that may be forced into populated areas by flood waters, call 1-337-262-2080.
