Louisiana viewers who decide to tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday instead of boycotting it will hear a football-oriented environmental appeal.
The non-profit Restore the Mississippi River Delta coalition has purchased a 30-second ad spot in or following the third quarter to remind viewers that a football field's worth of land disappears into the Gulf of Mexico every 100 minutes — nearly two gridirons during a three-hour game.
In the commercial, titled "protect our coast, protect their future," Louisiana children urge viewers to take action. The ad directs viewers to learn about opportunities on their website, restorethecoast.org.
The group paid $46,000, which covered the Super Bowl spot plus 298 other airings in CBS's south Louisiana markets, plus video production and social media promotion by WWL, said Restore spokesman Jacques Hebert.
The non-profit always figured there was a chance the Saints might miss the Super Bowl, but to see them lose out from a blown non-call "was like knives in your heart. I was devastated" as a fan, Hebert said.
Despite the promised boycott, he's sure there will still be viewers. And the group takes solace in the fact that if residents miss the first viewing, they'll have hundreds of other chances to catch it.
"We’ve called on children from the New Orleans area and nearby coastal communities to help us deliver a clear message — if we don’t do anything to restore coastal Louisiana and protect our communities, our children and grandchildren will feel the impacts on a massive scale," said Steve Cochran, campaign director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta.
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso and one other person officially qualified on Wednesday for the March 30 special election for Amoroso's late husband's seat on the council.
Amoroso, a Republican, and Brendan Csaposs, a Democrat, were among the first two people to submit qualifying papers this week for the race that will give voters in the district the opportunity to elect their own representative to serve out the remaining two years of former councilman Buddy Amoroso's term on the Metro Council.
Buddy Amoroso was killed in a tragic bicycling accident in June. His wife, Denise Amoroso, was appointed by the council in July to represent District 8 on the Metro Council until the special election could be held.
Amoroso got a little emotional while filing her qualifying papers on Wednesday saying her decision to run for the seat wasn't easy.
"This was Buddy's arena," she told reporters in the parish's Clerk of Court office Wednesday. "I think this is what he would have wanted me to do. So I'm just going to press on."
Amoroso secured the more than 100 signatures she needed to run in the March special election.
So far she'll face off against Csaposs, who officials in the clerk's office said qualified early Wednesday morning. He did not return a call Wednesday seeking further comment.
Official qualifying for the race will end 5 p.m. Friday.