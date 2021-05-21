An artificial dam failed Friday morning at Bayou Sorrel and high water from the Intracoastal Waterway poured over the temporary structure, prompting an evacuation order for more than 1,300 people who live in the path of a flash flood.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said crews were attempting to use concrete and sandbags to shore up the AquaDam, which had been holding water back near the intersection of J.R. Drive and La. 75. Parts of the Bayou Sorrel, community along with the community of Bayou Pigeon, were in the path of rising waters.

Stassi said about about 300 homes were threatened.

"Bayou Pigeon area residents need evacuate now! You can go to the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. Red Cross is there and willing to help! You should take HWY 404 to White Castle, then HWY 1 towards Plaquemine. Evacuate Now!!" the Iberville Parish Council posted on its Facebook page Friday morning.

Stassi said that anyone who needed a ride from the area could call the sheriff's department and that a van would be sent out to pick them up.

The Iberville Office of Emergency Preparedness said around 10 a.m. that the AquaDam along La. 75 had suffered a breach and was taking on water from the swollen Intracoastal Waterway.

Parish officials urged residents to take essential medicine and supplies and to use La. 404 as an evacuation route.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Plaquemine civic center.

The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m.

Iberville Parish had planned to deploy AquaDams on the east side of the Mississippi River, along Bayou Manchac, after heavy rains and flash flooding this week, but a judge ordered it to not do so.

Check back for updates on this developing story.