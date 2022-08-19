It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them.
“Shaq was a big basketball star in the 90s,” Kuehny said. “So those have probably been there since then.”
State and federal environmental organizations are funding a major cleanup of the huge garbage patch behind botanic gardens, which started in July. The site will be used as a demonstration and education site for stormwater management initiatives.
“The difference between today and a little more than six months ago when I stood in the exact same spot at the Burden Museum and Gardens is simply astonishing,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement.
The cleanup is part of a larger, statewide campaign against litter that Edwards launched earlier this year. This week, his Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification released a report calling for more robust litter removal initiatives, strengthened enforcement of anti-littering laws, and public awareness campaigns.
More than just an eyesore
A borrow pit is an area that has been dug out to provide dirt for construction. Kuehny said the pit at the Burden is one of many used to construct I-10, which runs alongside the gardens.
Ward Creek, which runs through Burden, was channelized in the 1950s as Baton Rouge grew — meaning it was artificially improved so it could handle higher volumes of water at faster speeds.
“That channelization came right against the wetlands and the borrow pit at the perfect place for stormwater retention,” Kuehny said.
When litter is carried by stormwater, it doesn’t just leave unsightly garbage deposits. It can clog storm drains and cause flooding, or leach toxins into the water. Kuehny helped to form the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, which advocates for stormwater management as a form of litter abatement.
“The only way that litter really moves through our environment is through water,” Kuehny said. “Every time we have a rainstorm, it’s like flushing the toilet. It moves into our storm drains, and from the storm drains it goes into the wetlands.”
The Environmental Protection Agency provided a $500,000 grant to LSU’s AgCenter to implement litter abatement demonstration sites at Burden, the Capital Lakes and Bayou Fountain. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality provided an additional $400,000.
"A demonstration of what can be done"
Kuehny said these are ideal demonstration sites because they’re different types of environments that feel the effects of litter and stormwater differently. Before they received the EPA grant, they used donation funds to clean out a portion of the bayou.
“We were able to create a litter-free paddle trail,” Kuehny said. “It was a demonstration of what can be done.”
Jennifer Richardson, founder of the litter clean-up group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, said she thinks the borrow pit at Burden Gardens speaks to a larger issue of cleanliness in Baton Rouge.
“Mark Twain said that Baton Rouge was like a bride clothed in flowers,” Richardson said. “And now we are a city clothed in litter. We’ve got to take our city back.”
Richardson’s group holds cleanups every Saturday and posts their plans to Facebook so others can join. She said the most dedicated members of her group pick up litter every day. She said that once people spend time cleaning up litter, they become more aware of the issue.
“It’s like being bitten by a vampire,” Richardson said. “You can never go down a road again without seeing litter you want to pick up.”
Kuehny said two of the most important tactics for litter abatement are education and litter-catching devices that can prevent litter from getting into storm drains.
“People have to see litter and understand what it is so that we can prevent it from getting on the street in the first place,” Kuehny said. “And we have to be able to catch it so we can get all of the litter.
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the city, said that it’s working to put litter-catching devices upstream of Burden so that the borrow pit doesn’t fill up all over again. He said it larger infrastructure projects are in the works to provide for stormwater quality across the city.
“Litter affects our roadways, quality of life, and poses a threat to what makes our state great,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement. “It is important for everyone in our state to continue working together on this issue and take every action we can.”
Richardson said that she’d also like to see the city provide more public trash cans. Keep Tiger Town Beautiful has used donations to put trash cans out in certain high-traffic areas.
“We put our own trash cans out, and the intersections look great,” Richardson said. “We need public trash cans desperately.”
Kuehny said he thinks that managing litter is important to making Baton Rouge a more desirable destination.
“Our companies in Baton Rouge try to recruit people and it’s this dump,” Kuehny said. “People are getting sick and tired of living in litter.”
Kuehny advocated at the state legislature to pass a bill that allows municipalities to charge a stormwater management fee to provide funds for litter abatement and flood prevention.
Now that the bill is passed, Kuehny hopes that Baton Rouge will implement the measure, and he said that he’s been happy with how responsive the city has been on these issues.
“We could be the first municipality in the state of Louisiana to have a stormwater fee,” Kuehny said. “Baton Rouge would be a shining example across the state.”