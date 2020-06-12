Drillers work on a test well earlier in August on land at the corner of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and Myrtle Avenue to prepare for a scavenger well that the Capital Area groundwater commission is preparing in Baton Rouge. At the time of the photograph, the well had reached 1,400 feet. More test wells could be necessary before the scavenger well is built but, once finished, the scavenger well will be used to intercept salt water intrusion into the Southern Hills aquifer, the drinking water source for the region. The commission is also working on a strategic plan to manage the aquifer for the long term.