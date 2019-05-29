A judge from Louisiana is best positioned to hear arguments about whether oil and gas companies have damaged the state’s coast, a federal judge has decided.
The decision was cheered by state lawyers and criticized by industry representatives.
Six south Louisiana parishes — Cameron, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and Vermilion — have joined with state authorities to sue petrochemical companies and allege they broke the law regarding maintenance of the coast and cleanup of oil field sites. The government has sued companies to claim damages caused by damage to coastal land brought about by drilling for oil.
In a 64-page ruling issued this week, New Orleans-based U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman said Louisiana courts should handle it.
It is appropriate for a state judge to make the decision, because most of the allegedly broken regulations are Louisiana laws, argued Donald Price, special counsel for the state Department of Natural Resources.
At a practical level, the state also wants a Louisiana judge because it believes it would be easier to file an appeal through state courts than federal courts, Price said. He said the state’s arguments and the scope of the trial would not change if it is heard by a Louisiana judge and not a federal judge.
Industry representatives believe Feldman erred, though. They have argued that oil and gas companies began operations in Louisiana before the state even developed its coastal-specific laws.
“As we’ve asserted from the beginning, these cases belong in federal court. The energy industry has lawfully operated in Louisiana for decades, employing thousands of Louisianans and contributing substantially to national, state and local economies. For decades, oil and gas operations have been carried out under federal supervision, and in compliance with federal laws and regulations, enacted to permit the responsible use and development of Louisiana's coastal resources while protecting the environment,” spokeswoman Melissa Landry wrote in a statement on behalf of the legal team representing Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Exxon.