State authorities are investigating inaccurate emergency air monitoring reports that an Olin Chemical subsidiary provided public safety officials during a potentially dangerous chlorine gas leak this spring north of Plaquemine, regulators and parish officials said.
Because toxic chlorine levels were higher than what had been reported from the April 18 leak, a community shelter-in-place order should have lasted about a day and a half instead of three hours, Iberville Parish officials added.
The leak from Olin's Blue Cube LLC operation, which is surrounded by the large Dow Chemical complex in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, prompted 39 people to go to area hospitals with generally mild symptoms in the hours and days afterward, state health officials have said.
On Monday, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso called the revelation of the false air monitoring information a "breach of the public trust" and called for Louisiana State Police and the state Department of Environmental Quality to conduct a full inquiry.
"Parish residents have the right to accurate and truthful information to be reported during any chemical release," Ourso said in a letter sent Monday to north Plaquemine residents.
"My duty as Parish President is to notify residents of chemical releases is very important," Ourso added. "The false reporting of chlorine levels by Olin personnel is of grave concern to me. Chlorine is a very toxic chemical that can cause serious injury to our residents in the vicinity of the leak."
Ourso wrote that he learned of revelations late last month in a meeting with state officials. Unfiltered with Kiran first reported the existence of Ourso's letter Monday.
Greg Langley, spokesman for DEQ, confirmed on Monday night that a state probe is underway and had been happening before DEQ and State Police officials met with Ourso on July 25. Officials are looking at the reported duration and amount of chlorine gas released and into the concentrations of the gas in the neighborhoods south of the plant.
"That is under investigation, and we really can't say much more about it," Langley said.
Olin officials didn't respond to a request for comment emailed Monday evening and a follow-up Tuesday morning.
A compressor fire led to leak
The chlorine leak happened after a compressor failed and caught fire about 8:24 p.m. April 18, spilling the highly cooled liquid chlorine on the ground. The chemical can quickly vaporize into a gas at outside temperatures. The gas is heavier than air, can linger on the ground and accelerate fires.
Emergency responders poured water on the leaking gas to make it more buoyant so it would rise, as residents reported a large gas plume towering over their neighborhood that night amid strong chlorine smells. La. 1 and other roads closed for several hours.
The fire was out by 10:15 p.m. April 18. The north Plaquemine shelter in place order lasted about three hours on the night of April 18, from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Residents were out and about the next day, on April 19, cutting grass and strolling young children on neighborhood streets.
But state authorities told parish officials late last month that shelter-in-place order should have been 34.5 hours, parish officials added, because of lingering chlorine gas levels, or about a day and a half, lasting until the morning on April 20.
Such orders are designed to reduce residents' exposure to harmful chemicals by having people remain indoors and take other measures to seal off their homes, like turning off their air-conditioners and closing their doors and windows.
None of the people who ended up at area hospitals after the leak had symptoms significant enough to force them to be admitted to a hospital bed, state health officials said.
At the time, an Olin spokesperson initially reported the incident had led to no injuries. After the hospitalizations came to light, he nor others with the company explained how the earlier statement of no injuries squared with the number of people who ended up at hospitals.
Langley, the DEQ spokesman, said he couldn't say how agency officials knew the emergency air monitoring reporting had been inaccurate.
A more than a year's worth of chlorine
In required after-the-fact reporting days following the leak, Olin officials had estimated for DEQ that 6,512 pounds of chlorine went into the air or on the ground.
That volume significantly exceeded in just hours what Olin has reported releasing annually, on average, through permitted routes in recent years. It made the accidental leak, by far, the largest from the facility in the past seven years under Olin's management, according to state health officials and regulatory records.
A variety of entities were taking air samples during the leak in the hours and days afterward: DEQ, State Police, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Olin or possibly Dow.
While the Dow complex has its own internal air monitors, the data are private unless the companies agree to share them with agencies. Often, companies have standing agreements with agencies to share their data in emergencies, making them public.
DEQ officials couldn't immediately say which company actually conducted air monitoring inside and around Olin's Blue Cube site: Olin, Dow or both companies. But Iberville officials said they take the view that it is the owner of the facility's responsibility, in this case Olin, to report accurate information.
Also, none of the public agencies have permanent fence line monitors around the 1,500-acre Dow site on the Mississippi River.
That means agencies can't gather their own air data during an emergency until staffers and equipment arrive, usually an hour to several hours after an incident is reported to a state hotline. Olin officials first reported the leak to State Police 20 minutes after it started, according to a company timeline.
The public air monitoring data that were reported conflicted somewhat, with parish officials reporting at least twice the concentration of chlorine gas in the community, at 1 part per million, than what EPA had found.
Even at the higher level, officials said the concentrations were far from lethal, which would require concentrations tens to hundreds of times higher. The higher level reported, however, could induce asthma-like attacks after an exposure of four hours, a handful of studies have shown.
DEQ officials also suggested at the time that the chlorine levels in the community never reached a serious health risk based on their own air monitoring and no longer found chlorine in the community by 6:15 a.m. April 19. Some fence line detections were still occurring at low concentrations then, however.
Reports of DEQ's and State Police's actual readings have not been made public yet. It's not clear what authorities now may think the concentrations were.
Clint Moore, Iberville's homeland security director, said parish officials weren't informed in their recent talks with regulators what the actual chlorine gas levels were.
He said parish officials were only informed that the levels were "much higher than what was reported to us and the shelter in place should not have been lifted."