Environmentalists and activists arrested for protesting around the Bayou Bridge Pipeline have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law passed last year that allows law enforcement to charge protesters as felons.

Environmentalists see proposed Louisiana law to protect pipelines and penalize protesters as overreach Fearful of large-scale protests like those that surrounded the Dakota Access pipeline, Louisiana legislators have joined their counterparts in…

Last year, the legislature easily passed a law that changed the definition of "critical infrastructure." The law is intended to protect sensitive areas such as power plants, petrochemical facilities and water treatment sites. The new bill added pipelines and pipeline construction sites to that list, making it a felony to trespass.

Supporters have said it's important to provide law enforcement with clear guidelines to protect pipelines from damage. Detractors said the law infringes on first amendment rights.

+5 Felony cases mount against protesters fighting Bayou Bridge from land, sea and air Over the past month, at least 13 people have been arrested under a new state law that increases criminal penalties for trespassing near pipeli…

During construction of the now-operational Bayou Bridge Pipeline, 15 people were arrested in St. Martin Parish under the new law, said attorney Bill Quigley. Prosecutors have not indicated yet whether they will pursue felony cases, dismiss the charges or take some other action, Quigley said.

Some of the people arrested, joined by landowners and environmental organizations, are suing the state Attorney General's office to strike the new law as unconstitutional. The sheriff and district attorney in St. Martin are also named as defendants.