An estimated 6,125 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were still without power mid-morning Monday after Hurricane Delta tore through the metro region late Friday, power company estimates say.

The tally -- representing less than 3% of all customers in the parish -- marked significant progress from the first 24 hours after the storm when as many as 90,000 customers of Entergy and Demco were without power early on Saturday.

Across the broader 12-parish region, the picture was even better Monday for Entergy and Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative customers. Around 11,900 customers remained without power midmorning Monday, company estimates say.

Many parishes had fewer than 100 customers without power and some fewer than a few dozen, including in Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes.

East and West Feliciana parishes had the highest numbers of customers without power outside of East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday morning: 1,770 in East Feliciana and 2,980 in West Feliciana, company estimates say.

Parish officials have said the heavy winds caused heavy damage to the rural parishes' tree canopy.

Initial estimates showed Delta had caused more than 680,000 outages statewide and create the largest power outage statewide since Hurricane Isaac in 2012, topping out even more than the devastating Category 4 Hurricane Laura earlier this year.

Though making landfall in southwest Louisiana and missing the Baton Rouge area by 90 miles, Delta's outer bands whipped up strong gusts overnight Friday and Saturday that topped out above 50 mph across the region. New Roads saw one peak gust of 60 mph.

After Delta blew through, more than 75,000 homes had still been without power Saturday afternoon in East Baton Rouge, or about 35% of customers in the parish, according to data from the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Entergy officials said Sunday evening that in Baton Rouge area parishes, the majority of customers who can receive power would be restored Monday, with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday.

As of midmorning Monday, Entergy had around 5,500 customers without power in the metro Baton Rouge area; Demco had 6,314 customers without power in its service area, which constitutes about half the metro area.

Livingston had just fewer than 400 customers without power midmorning Monday; the majority, 366, were Demco customers.