Pete Cooper, left, was a pioneer among Louisiana fly fishers, especially when it came to catching saltwater species, and, before he died in early July, the State Fish Record Committee honored him with another Fish of the Year. Cooper's near 4-pound flounder he caught last year from waters on the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge was voted the top catch among fly fishing entries taken in 2016. Tim Delaney, of Dry Prong, will be honored Saturday night in Natchitoches during the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association annual banquet, for his Fish of the Year among rod & reel anglers, a 1.83-pound bluegill caught on Iatt Lake.