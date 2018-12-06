Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING. Photo shot on 3/5/2010 HAZMAT COLLECT trax# 00020809a Beth Blanchard sorts through paint containers Friday in her garage in Brusly, separating old cans from ones being saved for current painting, in preparation for the West Baton Rouge Parish Hazardous Materials Collection Day, Saturday March 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. She recently moved into the Brusly house, and a number of paint cans already there needed disposal. Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful, the Dow Chemical Company, Addis, Brusly, Port Allen and West Baton Rouge Parish government are sponsoring the event, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The collection site is the Multi-purpose Arena parking lot, at 152 Turner Road, Port Allen. Residents of West Baton Rouge Parish can drop off paint, paint thinner, fluorescent bulbs, electronic equipment, batteries, most auto fluids, metallic mercury, lawn and garden products and more. Products not accepted include ammunition, fireworks, radioactive devices, Styrofoam fire extinguishers, any liquids in containers larger then five gallons, school lab waste and more. No commercial waste will be accepted. The collection day is open to WBR Parish residents, but not businesses. ONE WEEK LATER, the Greater Baton Rouge Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day and Paint Swap will be held on Saturday, March 13. East Baton Rouge residents can bring household hazardous materials and leftover paint to Memorial Stadium parking lot, East side, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Again, no commercial waste will be accepted