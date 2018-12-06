Baton Rouge residents may safely dispose of paint, fertilizer, pesticides and other hazardous materials at a collection event next weekend.
Officials will collect household waste at Memorial Stadium between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Material from commercial and out-of-parish properties will not qualify, the city-parish wrote in a news release.
Many electronics, batteries, oil and vehicle fluids will all be accepted, though explosives, fire extinguishers, medical waste and other material will not qualify. More information is available at brla.gov/recycle. Liquids should be in labeled, closed containers of five gallons or less.
In the last 28 years, East Baton Rouge residents have safely disposed of more than three million pounds of hazardous material through collection events, the release states.