A water main leak along Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville has prompted a boil water advisory for the customers of Parish Utilities of Ascension on Friday.

Parish government officials said Friday night that the leak, caused by road construction in the area, has been fixed but homes on Mississippi, Iberville and Madison streets may be experiencing low water pressure.

The possibility exists that line could have contaminated water for the parish utility system, officials said in a statement.

Parish officials said customers in PUA, more than 3,000 who live primarily in the city of Donaldsonville in western Ascension Parish, should start applying the advisory immediately. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Officials in the parish water utility recommend all customers disinfect their water before consuming it, including for fountain drinks, ice, tooth brushing, food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Water must be brought to a rolling boil and allowed to continue for at least one minute.

The flat taste from boiling can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled, parish officials said.

The boil advisory will be in effect until notification is received from the Louisiana Department of Health– Office of Public Health, after additional water samples are shown to be safe.

Please contact Parish Utilities at (225) 450-1071 with any questions.