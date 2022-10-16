Of the more than $1.2 million that has poured so far into the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races being held Nov. 8, close to two-thirds has come from big out-of-state donors, many of whose names are unknown.
The influx of outside money occurred in School Board elections in 2014 and 2018. And there’s more to come for this fall’s elections.
What’s different this election is that money interests are spending money against each other in a handful of races. This is particularly true with incumbents Jill Dyason, Mike Gaudet and David Tatman.
All three were passed over in favor of challengers by one or more of the moneyed interests that have backed them in the past. But all three are still receiving considerable outside support from other backers.
Another incumbent, Evelyn Ware-Jackson, is no longer receiving financial support from the big money groups that have supported her in years past.
The latest figures come from campaign finance reports filed over the past few days with the Louisiana Board of Ethics. The reports cover campaign activity through the end of September.
Big out-of-state donations and spending account for 65% of the $1.2 million. They are coming in thanks to two groups: Stand For Children Louisiana and the Baton Rouge Alliance For Students, which formed in 2021.
Of that big haul, less than $500,000 had been spent as of the end of September. Baton Rouge Alliance, via its Red Stick Leaders For Students political arm, had more than $536,000 left in its warchest. By comparison, individual School Board candidates collectively reported about $300,000 left in the bank for the final weeks of the campaign.
Twenty-four names are on the Nov. 8 ballot for nine East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races. At least four races will be decided that day. The other five races have multiple candidates and could go to the Dec. 10 runoffs.
Who the big donors are
The biggest donation so far is $400,000 from The City Fund, given in late July to Red Stick Leaders.
The City Fund was formed in 2018 with large donations from a private foundation of Houston hedge fund manager John Arnold and his wife, Laura, as well as from the Hastings Fund, a philanthropic organization created by Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings.
Since it began, the City Fund has pumped money into local school board races, urging boards to adopt a “portfolio” model. In an analogy to the investment world, a school district manages a “portfolio” of schools and, relying largely on test scores, grows good ones while closing bad ones.
This is the group’s first foray into East Baton Rouge Parish races, but in December 2018 City Fund underwrote a trip for several school board members to go to see schools in Indianapolis, a showpiece district for portfolio district advocates.
The City Fund’s latest IRS filing, for the fiscal year ending June 2020, showed that the organization had $66.7 million in revenues.
The second largest political donation this cycle is $150,000 from billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg, who served for 12 years as mayor of New York City and spent $1 billion in an unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid, has been a big donor to Louisiana elections over the past decade. Last year, Bloomberg announced that he would spend $750 million over a five-year period to support the expansion of charter schools across the country.
Charter schools are private schools run privately via contracts, or charters.
Also active again this cycle is Stand For Children. The Portland-based group has had active parent chapters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans for years. The main office in Portland has injected $247,000 so far this year into Baton Rouge school board races.
Stand does not reveal all of its donors, but in its 2021 annual report it listed three big donors. One is a charity associated with Bloomberg. Another is a charity formed by Connie and Steve Ballmer, the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. The other big donor is The City Fund via its Public School Allies political arm.
Stand has endorsed seven candidates this year for Baton Rouge school board. In August and September, Stand spent about $20,000 to help Shashonnie Steward in her bid for the open District 4 seat being vacated by Dawn Collins. Tatman has received the most from Stand so far, almost $58,000, in his bid for a fourth term. Tatman, who has been elected with opposition in the past, is facing three opponents this year.
Democrats For Education Reform, or DFER, which has also been heavily backed by Bloomberg through the years, has yet to report any spending in this fall’s races. But earlier this month the group endorsed four candidates — it only endorses Democrats — and plans to contribute money to their campaigns as well as run independent campaigns on their behalf.
Three of the candidates DFER has endorsed are newcomers — Steward, Cliff Lewis running in District 5 against Ware-Jackson and Carla Powell running in the open District 3 seat being vacated by Tramelle Howard. The fourth, Dadrius Lanus, is seeking a second term representing District 2 in a rematch with Vereta Lee, whom Lanus unseated in 2018 after she’d spent 12 years on the board.
In 2018, DFER donated $11,500 to Baton Rouge school board candidates and spent another $200,000-plus to underwrite independent campaigns on their behalf.
Baton Rouge Alliance For Students is the newest player. In addition to the big donations from The City Fund and Bloomberg, its Red Stick political arm has received 32 donations from Baton Rouge residents. Richard Lipsey, a politically influential member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, has given the biggest donation, $22,550. Lipsey also gave $1,000 to Gaudet, who is seeking reelection in District 7, and another $1,000 to Patrick Martin V who is challenging Tatman for the District 9 seat.
Red Stick Leaders also has spent about $100,000 in September to pay for independent campaigns for the nine candidates it endorsed. Unlike Stand, Red Stick did not specify how much it is spending on each candidate, but the average is $11,000 apiece.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is also active again this year. Via Future PAC, its political arm, the business lobby has contributed a total of $45,000 directly to nine of the candidates it has endorsed — $5,000 apiece.
Four candidates have failed as yet to report their $5,000 FuturePAC donations; Mark Bellue, who is seeking re-election to a third term representing District 1; Lanus, Powell; and Gloria Wall, who is challenging Gaudet in District 7.
In the District 7 race, Future PAC also endorsed Gaudet, but has not as yet reported contributing any money to his campaign.
Lanus is the only Baton Rouge school board candidate who as of Saturday afternoon had not filed a campaign finance report with the state Board of Ethics. Lee, his District 2 challenger, had raised $10,150 – $10,000 of that is a loan to herself — and had spent about $7,800.
Lane Grigsby, founder of Cajun Industries, has donated $2,500 apiece to three candidates — two, Dyason and Nathan Rust, are opponents in the District 6 race — but has otherwise stayed quiet this cycle. In 2010 and 2014, he was one of the biggest donors in efforts to unseat many incumbent school board members.
Both of the big teacher unions, the Association of Educators and the Federation of Teachers, have released candidate endorsements, but neither union nor the candidates they are supporting have announced any money yet coming from the unions.
Jamie Robinson, one of three candidates in the open District 3 race, has a lot of institutional support, including $200 donations from state representatives Barbara Carpenter and C. Denise Marcelle as well as $500 from a newly formed political action committee of state Sen. Cleo Fields.
The most expensive race is the south Baton Rouge District 9, with more than $150,000 raised and $100,000 spent so far across three candidates. More than $72,000 of the reporting spending has come either from Tatman’s campaign or Stand for Children on his behalf, and Tatman has about $54,000 more left in the bank.
Martin has spent about $25,000 so far to unseat Tatman and has about $28,000 left over. The third candidate in the race, retired juvenile court judge Pamela Taylor Johnson, has reported spending about $4.700 and had about $3,400 left over.