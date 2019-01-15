The U.S. Army Corps new study of the Amite River basin is still in its nascent stages, but already engineers are considering tackling mega projects like the Darlington Reservoir and expanding their footprint farther into Livingston Parish and the River Parishes.

When Congress gave the state $1.2 billion for flood control projects, it set aside $15 million for separate studies to consider the best projects in each of five different areas. Some $3 million is going toward a review of the Amite River Basin.

Corps officials met with the Amite River Basin Commission Tuesday night to lay out their plans for the next 2.5 years. Once the study is concluded, they'll make recommendations to officials on how to reduce flood risk based on cost-benefit analysis and consideration of saving lives and protecting existing infrastructure, according to regional technical specialist Travis Creel.

Early options under consideration involve dredging such waterways as the Amite River, Blind River, Bayou Manchac and Colyell Creek, according to a Corps report.

The Corps will also weigh the installation of the Darlington Reservoir to hold water around the East Feliciana and St. Helena Parish line. The plan was once at the forefront of flood control efforts. It fell out of favor but interest has rebounded since the 2016 flood.

Another possibility Creel discussed was to put a chain of smaller retention ponds along the Amite, possibly on the sites of former gravel mines.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that engineers are still very early in the process.

One aspect has already changed, though. Authorities in Livingston, Ascension and St. James urged the Corps to consider areas outside the Amite Basin that are still affected by backwater flooding of that river.

Now, the engineers will also see if projects around the lower Tickfaw, Blind and New Rivers, as well as Lake Maurepas and the Mississippi Bayou might benefit from flood control projects, Creel said.

The Corps will focus its efforts as it conducts more research and begins to identify areas and projects worth additional attention, he said.

Basin Commission Executive Director Dietmar Rietschier told commissioners the Corps study will be important to their own concerns. Commissioners urged the Corps to consider flooding caused by erosion of the Comite River banks, and asked whether the Corps would be able to perform the dredging they're considering.

Some waterways in the basin are designated as scenic rivers and enjoy certain protections. Creel said the state may have to demonstrate some buy-in, such as passing new laws to let crews de-snag and dredge, if those strategies wind up being the best options.

The Corps last studied the basin thoroughly around 2007, when the Comite River Diversion Canal won local tax funding. The new study is important because conditions have changed since then, including the growth and development in areas like Central, Creel said.

The Corps isn't the only one studying the basin — the state and several localities are also coming up with surveys, models and plans — but authorities have said their work is intended to complement, not overlap.

One such effort is a model of the basin commissioned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development which will be maintained by the LSU Center for River Studies once it's finished. That model should be finished in the next month or two, but LSU authorities said Monday night they haven't seen it yet.