With school safety having become a major concern, Belaire, McKinley and Scotlandville high schools as well as Sherwood Middle School are all having their entry areas redone over the next week, in time for when kids return Aug. 9 from summer break.

Those upgrades are just a few of the efforts to shore up school security in the wake of school shootings like the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 and injured 17 more. The upgrades include installing new camera systems at 14 schools as well as remote control devices to doors at five schools, new computer applications to log critical incidents, and teaching kids about safety through a 2016 children’s book called “Teddy is Ready.”

The School Board voted unanimously Thursday to give tentative approval to funding the McKinley, Scotlandville and Sherwood Middle projects, which will cost $182,000 in all and will be paid for from general operations. MBD Maintenance LLC of Baton Rouge is the contractor on all the three jobs. The board is expected to give final approval when it holds its regular meeting Aug. 16.

The Belaire High project was recently added to "under construction" work on the school’s auditorium.

The last-minute jobs join a flurry of other school construction projects, including two newly built schools, that are racing to conclusion.

All four schools having their entry areas reworked were built decades ago when more open campuses were the norm. Today’s schools tend to prize controlled access.

McKinley High is perhaps the most open of all of them. It’s common to drive up and see crowds of students and visitors milling about.

“It was creating kind of a havoc,” Larry Munson, director of facilities, told the board.

Over the next few days, portions of that area will be walled off by a black chain-link fence. Instead, visitors will be routed to the main office and students will head to the cafeteria, library or a new outdoor pavilion next to the school’s tennis courts, Munson said.

At Sherwood Middle School, the main office is not out front as it is in most schools, it’s in the middle.

“If you were a visitor, you would have to walk all the way through the school to get to the office,” Munson said.

To obviate the need to do that, a classroom near the entrance is being turned into a reception area where visitors can get their ordinary business handled, Munson said.

New surveillance cameras were installed between April and June, replacing systems that were old or not working, or as part of new construction or major renovations. Eight are high schools, three are middle schools and three elementaries. The costs ranged from $6,819 at Crestworth Elementary to $58,371 at Broadmoor Elementary, which has been demolished and rebuilt.

Board member Vereta Lee applauded the work, but said more schools need cameras. She noted that McKinley Middle has broken surveillance cameras and was assured it's next in line for new cameras. Lee said those cameras are critical in pinpointing students at fault when there’s misbehavior at school.

“I get a lot of calls about incidents at school and the cameras not working,” she said.

Construction and new equipment are only part of the security picture that the board heard about Thursday.

Associate Superintendent Ben Necaise, who leads a 19-member school district safety team, presented a long list of actions taken by that team since it formed last year. That includes a lot of extra security training and making sure schools are staying on top of the various safety drills they have to conduct.

Some of those actions have involved updating the school system’s security hub, Emergency Response Information Portal, or ERIP, with up-to-date floor plans, emergency plans and drill schedules. The district safety team also created a poster called “Know The Drill” for all schools and classrooms. It gives step-by-step descriptions of the three most common safety precautions: evacuation, shelter-in-place and lockdown.

“We wanted to create clear common language, basic stuff that we do in those events,” Necaise explained.

Board member Mike Gaudet suggested Necaise reach out to district-sponsored charter schools as well as local private schools to see if they are interested in benefiting from these new systems and technologies.

Necaise said there’s a cost per school involved but there’s no reason other schools couldn’t pay in as well.

“If they want to opt in, definitely we can do that,” Necaise said.