Baton Rouge has more than made up for its summertime string of wet days, with no rainfall reported in the city in the last four weeks.
The last day of measurable rain in Baton Rouge was on Sept. 9 and the total amount of rainfall for the entire month was 3.5 inches below the normal value of 4.42 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
This comes a few months after much of southern Louisiana weathered a drought from January through June that kept local river levels at least 2 feet lower than last summer.
"You can look at last year, I think for about the first 7 months of the year we were extremely wet and the first 6 months of this year we were the complete opposite," said Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell. "It was extremely dry with very little rain and then we just started to have rain almost every day.”
As part of a circulation pattern across the U.S., high-pressure ridges in the west limit rainfall and low pressure troughs in the east. That results in cooler and drier air being pushed down through the central U.S. from Canada.
A string of successive cold fronts have reinforced the drier air, pushing it from the Gulf of Mexico further south.
“It’s that time of the year where we’re starting to get fronts, but all the fronts are dry because there’s a lot of dry air to our north," Bannan said. "Once we start pushing the real deep Gulf moisture south, if we keep getting fronts one after another, it makes it hard to recover."
Baton Rouge was experiencing a wet summer up until this most recent dry period, Bannan said, with 16 straight days of traceable rain from the end of July into August.
“We were in worse drought conditions earlier in the year and then in late June through early September we just got rain after rain after rain,” he said.
Despite unnaturally dry weather last month and into this month so far, October is historically the driest month each year in Louisiana. The state receives about 4% less rain in October than it does in a typical month, according to the National Weather Service.
Bannan said NWS forecasting models anticipate that the trend of drier weather could last through the rest of the year, with outlooks for the next three months predicting above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
This is partially due to La Nina conditions causing a cooling of surface currents in the central Pacific Ocean.
"It looks like we may be sliding back to a La Nina pattern, which is generally a warmer and wetter winter," Bannan said. "However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get extremely cold. Some of our stronger arctic air masses have been during La Nina years, but when it’s drier there are more clouds and that allows us to warm up."
Effects of the dry weather have been felt locally as eight shipping vessels traveling through the state have been grounded in the past week because of low levels in the Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest point in a decade, though that is largely the result of less precipitation at other points along the 32 states and two Canadian provinces that span the river's watershed.
As the weather has dried up, local plant nurseries are warning Baton Rouge residents with gardens or lawns to water their plants in the morning to avoid disease problems.
"When we’re not having any periods of rain, homeowners should be doing the proper watering that their plants need," Louisiana Nursery general manager Ken Gilbert said. "Especially the lawns and landscape plantings, it’s very important that those get watered well along with any potted container plants. Those will need to be watered regularly.”
Kurt Guidry, agricultural economist with the LSU AgCenter, said the recent dry weather is part of the "roller coaster ride" that major crops in Louisiana have experienced with shifting temperatures and precipitation this year.
“We plant most of our major agriculture commodities in the spring in March and April, so we had a really dry period for most of the spring and early summer," he said. "We did have some yield impacts from that and, depending on where you’re at and depending on the crop, somewhere in the neighborhood of 5-15% yield reductions because of the drought that we had earlier on."
Less than an inch of rain has fallen in the past two weeks across the state, with a majority of parishes receiving no rain, according to the weather service. The NWS forecasts the dry spell to continue at least through Tuesday.
"We’ve got a couple fronts already, we’ve got another one coming [Saturday] morning and that will continue to make us dry," Bannan said. "What looks like is going to happen is that the pattern will change a little bit in the middle of next week, which will allow moisture to return, but only for at least 24-48 hours before that next front comes through.”