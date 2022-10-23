LSU ornithologists and several residents who live or play around a network of lakes near City Park fear that dredging work and other construction will chase away the pelicans, egrets and other birds that often flock there.
A group of state, local and LSU officials this year began a $50 million plan to deepen and rehabilitate the six often-algae-choked lakes, known collectively as the University Lakes. Work is planned in several stages over the next two years.
Residents fear the addition of boardwalks and dredging work could discourage birds engaging in their typical activities while here, or cause them to pass over completely from time to time while traveling north or south.
Hunter Odom, a Baton Rouge resident who has lived next to University Lake his entire life, said he's concerned that American white pelican migration could be disrupted as the project moves on to later stages.
"I just think that maybe there are considerations that need to be taken into account because we don’t want to harm the pelicans," Odom said. “I’m for the dredging of the lakes and making Baton Rouge the best it can be, but it looks like we have some short term solutions we could do."
Currently, the project is in its design phase as design firm Sasaki will use the results of preliminary dredging tests that began this summer to come up with a plan for how best to work on Campus, City Park, College, Crest, Erie and University lakes.
Mark Goodson, University Lakes project manager with the CSRS engineering firm, said that design will be complete by Oct. 31, with construction to follow as soon as a contractor is secured for work on the project.
Odom said he thinks there are other solutions that could help raise the water level, noting the removal of two gates within a weir near Stanford Avenue lowered the water level by about one foot.
Replacing those gates, Odom said, would create a short-term solution to what he said has already been a problem of maintaining a thriving environment for pelicans and other birds.
"Last year it seems like there was a much bigger flock than usual and I believe those gates might be the reason," he said. “I’m all for progress, but if we have a short term solution then I don’t see why we don’t do it now and we continue with the larger dredging system."
Goodson said the gates were not removed by anyone related to the University Lakes project, but that there are plans to upgrade them.
"We're actually improving that weir, we're going to be designing it to hold a little more surface water," he said. "The water surface elevation in University Lakes will actually increase slightly and will have the ability, before major rain events, to draw down water into the lakes to make room to store additional rainfall that's going to come."
A group of residents who live near the inlet on the lake's east side composed a letter to University Lakes project managers, members of the LSU Foundation and others last month outlining their concerns with a proposed boardwalk and large deposition of soil that would create a "living shoreline" near their homes.
The living shorelines are intended to create more habitat for wildlife, sloping more gradually into the water.
The long term master plan also includes using dredged up material to create islands from which to support boardwalks that will take people off heavily traveled roads.
Because the boardwalk and living shoreline would shrink available space in the inlet, residents wrote that this could significantly impact the annual arrival of pelicans.
"As currently configured, the plans indicate a significant reduction in the size of the inlet depicted on that sheet," the letter said. "Our position is that the inlet is a primary feeding ground for migrating white pelicans and thus the proposed change would negatively impact the iconic birds."
Ornithologist and former LSU professor J. Van Remsen agreed with points made by the residents, writing in his own letter that the inlet is the most valuable portion of the lake to pelicans and their feeding habits.
"Given that the white pelican is an iconic feature of University Lake, I recommend special attention to its needs," Remsen wrote. "As noted in the letter, the configuration of that arm of University Lake makes it perhaps the most important feeding site for the species on the Lake."
Goodson said there are many factors that the project has taken into consideration as it relates to birds on the lake, that workers will modify their schedule to accommodate all wildlife.
"If it looks like we might be in some of those areas during the migration of the pelicans then we'll adjust our schedule to mitigate as best we can and reduce that impact," he said. "Based on what the experts on our team are telling us, it's not going to take away the opportunity for the pelicans to start their migration."
Goodson said there will never be a time when areas of the lake will be off limits to pelicans, promising that project managers will prioritize making sure their work does not disturb the habitat or feeding patterns of pelicans or any other birds on the lake.
"The whole goal of the project is to restore and improve the quality, environment and habitat that's there now," he said. "At the end of the day, this is going to be a much nicer and healthier and attractive habitat for white pelicans and other birds."