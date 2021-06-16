East Baton Rouge Parish has plucked enough moldy furniture, drywall and other debris from the yards of neighborhoods that flooded in May to bury the field in Tiger Stadium under a pile more than 10 feet deep.

And that’s just from the first pass.

More than 22,000 cubic yards of flood debris have been gathered by DRC Emergency Services, a contracted storm debris removal company, according to the city-parish. Officials expect that number to hit 30,000 cubic yards of debris by the time the work is finished.

That would add another four feet to the height of the hypothetical debris pile on Tiger Stadium’s field.

While that amount is much lower than the 57,000 cubic yards collected after Hurricane Delta last fall and the 72,000 cubic yards collected after the February ice storm, much of the debris from those two natural disasters was made up of vegetation, the city-parish said. This time, a far larger percentage of the debris from the May flood is the innards of homes and businesses that flooded, officials said.

Debris removal crews began their second pass on Monday.

“Anyone with flood damage debris from last month should get it to the curb right away,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said in an email.

Director of Environmental Services Richard Speer told the Metro Council in May that crews would make “at least two” passes through every neighborhood affected by flooding, but a third could be done if deemed necessary.

If residents have a debris pile that still hasn’t been picked up, they should call the city-parish Department of Environmental Services at (225) 389-4865, Armstrong said.

The city-parish was unable to estimate when the work would be completed.

There are 1,274 structures that have reported flooding in the parish during the storm, according to the city-parish.

The flood was declared a federal disaster by President Joe Biden earlier this month, allowing victims in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parish access to federal aid.

Five people died and close to 3,000 homes were damaged in the downpour that caused flash flooding in many areas across South Louisiana.

Those affected in the designated parishes can apply for assistance by registering online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.