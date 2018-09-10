ST. MARTINVILLE — Environmentalists believe they chalked up a win in their fight against the Bayou Bridge Pipeline on Monday when the company agreed to temporarily halt construction on a certain patch of land in St. Martin Parish.

A property owner has alleged Bayou Bridge did not go through the proper legal process before building a segment of the pipeline on his land. The pipeline company has agreed not to enter the property until the eminent domain matter can be settled. A hearing on that is scheduled for Nov 27.

Pipeline opponents hoped that Bayou Bridge will miss its October target completion date, though a company spokeswoman said Wednesday’s agreement will have no impact.

Several people have been arrested for protesting on or near pipeline construction sites. Their attorney was in court and said the landowner’s dispute could have bearing on her own cases if it turns out that the people making the arrests were trespassing, rather than the demonstrators.

