State environmental regulators are investigating an unscheduled chemical release Monday evening at the NOVA Chemicals Olefins plant in Ascension Parish, officials said.

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality officials and Ascension sheriff's deputies reported on Tuesday that they had received calls from the public Monday night about a possible plant fire somewhere in the parish's east bank industrial belt along the Mississippi River.

But DEQ officials said there was no fire but that NOVA Chemicals was routing the released chemicals to a ground flare. Those kinds of flares can create a large, low-level flame that lights up the nighttime horizon and low-hanging clouds.

NOVA Chemicals is located along La. 3115 near the Iberville Parish line. It is the former Williams Olefins plant, which caught fire in 2013, injuring 167 people and killing two.

Nova Chemicals, a Canadian company, bought the complex in 2017. The plant produces about 1.95 billion pounds of ethylene each year.

Greg Langley, spokesman for DEQ, said the amounts and kinds of chemical released were not immediately available.

Langley said a compressor tripped that led to the chemical release being sent to the flare. He couldn't say whether all the chemicals were combusted in the flare.

"That's under investigation," he said.

But Langley did say that NOVA Chemicals had no shelter-in-place orders during the chemical release. Facilities typically call for a shelter-in-place when workers or the surrounding public may face a risk from the chemicals in the air.

If any of the released chemicals exceeds a minimum reporting limit in state and federal regulations, the incident will be sent to DEQ's enforcement division.

A message left with NOVA Chemicals earlier on Tuesday wasn't immediately returned.