When Janine Kharey, a busy wife, mother and teacher, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2007, one of the hardest things she faced was letting go of her garden, a habitat for butterflies that was teeming with native Louisiana plants.
She could keep teaching and taking care of her family, but Kharey, struggling daily with psoriatic arthritis, knew that she would have to leave the native plants in her yard, like button bush, pipe vines and cone flowers, on their own.
What she found, to her relief and amazement, was that the plants were fine with that.
In fact, she said, "I found that native plants don't care."
Resilient and adaptable, they have evolved over time in the regions where they grow and don't need a lot of hands-on care. And that means they can create habitats for wildlife, big and small, and support crucial pollinators like bees and butterflies.
This year, Kharey founded the Greater Baton Rouge chapter of Wild Ones, a national nonprofit that promotes environmentally friendly landscaping that helps preserve, restore and establish native plants, through information and educational programs.
"I realized that what we do in our yard makes a difference," said Kharey, who was able to return to gardening in 2017. "We want to empower people to know that they can do this, too."
Another Wild Ones chapter was also chartered in Louisiana this summer — the Western Gulf Plain Chapter, founded by Charles Allen, and serving West Central Louisiana and Southeast Texas.
Wild Ones chapters begin as "seedling" chapters, then become fully chartered after meeting certain requirements, such as membership levels and programming.
A Pontchartrain Basin seedling chapter was launched last month and is based at Pelican Park in Mandeville, said Lisa Olsen, chapter liaison for the national Wild Ones organization.
Wild Ones, she said, has 75 chapters and 27 seedling chapters in 29 states.
"It's a bit of a mind shift in terms of people's vision of the role their gardens play," Olsen said. "There's not only an aesthetic value."
"Native plants are our allies," she said.
Kharey began nurturing butterflies as a child. With her mother, she planted herbs such as fennel, dill and parsley, the plants where swallowtail butterflies lay their eggs. When Kharey grew up, the herb gardening was something she could continue to offer for the butterflies, from an apartment balcony.
At the first home where she and her husband, Alok Kharey, lived near Hoo Shoo Too Road in Baton Rouge, the house backed up to a field, growing wild with native plants.
"There were lots more varieties of butterflies," Janine Kharey said. "That's when I realized how many I was missing."
"When we moved to our current home off South Harrell's Ferry Road in 2005, I knew what I wanted to do — plant as many native plants as I could and support a butterfly habitat," she said.
It's not as hard as people might think, she said.
There's a beautiful little native plant called the water willow, for example, that grows to about 6 or 7 inches high and boasts a delicate white and purple flower. It's the only plant in this area for the little Seminole butterfly, with wings of orange, black and white.
The water willow "is small, it doesn't take over," Kharey said. "I've seen it in a lot of people's yards."
"If you notice it in the lawn, you can just move it somewhere where it can grow," she said.