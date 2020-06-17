As if 2020 hasn't been enough of a dumpster fire already, East Baton Rouge Parish has lost three $300,000 garbage trucks because people are improperly tossing out hazardous household material in their daily trash, including a possible butane tank.
"[People] need to handle these hazardous materials correctly," said Richard Speer, director of environmental services for the city-parish. "They need to be responsible citizens in making sure they properly dispose of these materials."
There have been four garbage truck fires this spring, according to Speer. One involved what appears to be a butane tank, though authorities have not yet confirmed that information.
This latest fire on Saturday resulted in an internal explosion as the trash compactor punctured the tank, which had been placed in a cart emptied into the truck. Speer said the fire was so hot it melted the paint off a nearby house.
While the driver managed to escape the truck cab, she injured her knee when she jumped out. Hers is the only injury resulting from the garbage truck fires, according to Speer.
"This one was so quick she put the truck in park and jumped out of the cab and started running," he said. "There hasn’t been other injuries because the drivers on the other ones were able to get out of the truck while calling the fire department."
The other three fires were less severe, though two involved improperly disposed of pool chemicals that caused enough damage to render the trucks useless.
"Spring is a bad time because people want to replace their pool chemicals," Speer said. "They put their pool chemicals in the garbage and it catches fire."
Bagged leaves caused the one fire that managed to be contained without severe damage. When people put dead leaves or yard clippings into black garbage bags, they tend to get hot; but when people, in turn, put those bags into a cart or container while already in a bag, the leaves heat up even more and end up cooking.
In this case, the driver saw smoke from the leaves and dumped the load before it could damage the truck further.
It's a dangerous situation that mayor's office spokesperson Mark Armstrong said can also be costly to residents. Plus, it takes a long time to replace the damaged units. The turnaround to get a new garbage truck is roughly a year.
Speer said people need to remember not to put dangerous materials in the trash and that a hazardous collection day will be held in the fall to dispose of any potentially flammable garbage. Pool chemicals, butane or compressed gas tanks, gasoline cans, pesticides and paint cans with wet paint should never be placed in trash containers.
For leaves and grass clippings, Speer said to bag those and leave them by the curb without putting them in a trash container where they will get even hotter. Guidance for proper disposal, and what to do with those items in the meantime, can be found at the city-parish recycling website.