Cameron Parish is issuing $11.9 million in municipal high-risk bonds to replicate a successful breakwater built near the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, confident that payments under a new federal program will help it settle the debt over the next three decades.

Under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, states, parishes and counties are now entitled to a share of the drilling fees that oil and gas exploration companies pay to the federal government. Cameron Parish received its first installment in April — $1.1 million.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Because the oil and gas industry is turbulent, next year's payment could be different. Rather than wait to see what it might have to spend each year, parish officials checked on what kind of rate investors would offer if the parish borrowed money up front to build breakwaters and other protective infrastructure, and if they pledged GOMESA disbursements toward the loan.

"It was very well-received in the market ... and obviously Cameron Parish is ecstatic," said Ty Carlos, executive director of the Louisiana Community Development Authority, a state agency that helps finance environmental projects.

The roughly 6,800 people who live in Cameron Parish now find themselves at the forefront of a new strategy for restoring the coast. It's the first parish or county to pledge to leverage its GOMESA funds into so-called green bonds to be used to fund coastal projects.

"It's great that they're going after it," said Simone Maloz, executive director of the non-profit Restore or Retreat. "I think there are a lot of eyes on Cameron Parish."

Louisiana gets $82 million for coastal restoration from Gulf of Mexico oil revenue-sharing deal WASHINGTON — With the flourish of a marker across a huge human-sized check, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Thursday signed off on the first …

Cameron Parish's $1.1 million windfall was nice but by itself wouldn't adequately address its plan to spend GOMESA money on coastal projects, Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque wrote in an email to The Advocate.

"Although this was a significant amount of money, the parish was limited in the types and degrees of projects to construct with a limited budget," he said.

The parish was able to secure $11.9 million in what's technically known as "municipal high-risk bonds," explained Gordon King of Government Consultants, Inc., which advised the parish on the transaction. Carlos said investors were ready to purchase the bonds because they're confident GOMESA will remain in effect.

Bond purchasers also received a favorable rate. The hedge funds, insurance companies and other investors are lending the money at 5.65 percent interest, rather than the typical 4.5 percent to 5 percent interest for such projects, King said. Still, the rate was lower than Bourriaque expected.

He plans to use the $11.9 million to build rock breakwaters off Rutherford Beach, near where the Mermentau River empties into the Gulf, and at Long Beach Road and Little Florida, each about 10 miles west of Holly Beach. The walls of stone off the coast have shown to be effective in places like the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in preventing erosion and encouraging plant growth, Bourriaque said.

Authorities believe other parishes are waiting to see how the green bonds shake out. Maloz said that, on the one hand, a parish loses money when it pays interest on a loan, but on the other, how long can it afford to wait to act? A storm might be rebuffed by new infrastructure or destroy it.

"You have to solve this like a math problem," she said.

Cameron will be paying back the bonds through 2037, though the terms could be restructured, Carlos said.

He and others hope more populous parishes like Jefferson and Orleans take note of what's happening in Cameron. Jefferson Parish officials did not respond to requests for comment, and New Orleans authorities said the parish would not pursue such a financing option until it's thoroughly vetted. Carlos wants to prove green bonds like Cameron's have legs.

Bourriaque is pleased with the arrangement, but the parish still has a lot of work to do. While the bonds are worth about $12 million, there are $85 million in projects already identified by the parish police jury, working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"With no projects constructed and with 300 linear feet of erosion a year, in 10 years the Gulf of Mexico would be at the Grand Chenier Ridge south of Highway 82. I say this not to cause pandemonium. Rather, this is an attempt for us to wake up and realize what is happening around us," Bourriaque said.

King put it in more personal terms, contemplating his home 30 miles inland.

"If we don't do something," he said. "The Gulf will be lapping at my home in Sulphur."