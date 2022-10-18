Baton Rouge experienced an unusually rainy summer this year, followed by abnormal drought conditions that have led to an unusually low Mississippi River. Now the city is in a cold snap that could bring the region its earliest-ever freezing temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, the earliest freezing temperature measured in Baton Rouge took place on October 27, 1898.
Phil Grigsby, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Slidell, said the cold weather in Baton Rouge is weeks ahead of when the chill typically arrives.
"If there's a freeze that occurs (Tuesday) morning or the next morning, that will be the earliest freeze on record," he said. "This is an unusual cold snap for us. These temperatures typically don't arrive until we get into November."
A freeze warning was issued for much of the Baton Rouge area and extended eastward toward Covington and Slidell.
Temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees are expected in many areas north of Interstate 12, according to the weather service. Grigsby said temperatures are expected to get right down to the freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit, particularly in north Baton Rouge.
Frigid temperatures in the area are the result of strong low pressure systems that formed over the Great Lakes and drew cold Canadian air down into the Plains over the past few days, according to Grigsby.
The cold front then swept across Baton Rouge on Monday night into Tuesday morning and has since made its way offshore.
"It’s just that we had this, unusually strong for this time of year, low pressure system that formed up there in the Great Lakes," Grigsby said. "The good news is that it’s going to be a very short-lived event."
NWS forecasting models predict warmer weather by Friday and into the weekend as return flow from the low pressure system off to the east draws in southerly winds that will bring higher temperatures.
The cold snap is the latest in a series of atypical weather in Baton Rouge the past few months.
After a dry first half of the year, Baton Rouge went through a wet summer with 16 straight days of measurable rain from the end of July into August, according to forecasters.
Following several more weeks of rainy conditions, the weather dried out completely as there were no days of traceable rainfall from Sept. 9 into October. According to the weather service, the level of rainfall was 3.5 inches below normal for September.
Dry conditions have heavily impacted the Mississippi River, currently at its lowest levels since 2012 and resting at 5.2 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
Grigsby said high pressure systems across the eastern United States have caused low water levels in the Mississippi River.
"High pressure usually doesn’t allow for rain and allows for warmer temperatures, that’s why we’ve been so warm and dry across the east," he said. "That’s also what’s contributing to the really low Mississippi river levels that we’re seeing occurring all along the Mississippi River basin right now, it just hasn’t rained over the eastern part of the country very much."
The abundance of rain, lack of rain and then abnormally cold temperatures in Baton Rouge are the result of La Niña, a climate pattern that typically produces warmer, wetter temperatures as well as cooler surface currents in the central Pacific Ocean.
"Typically, a La Niña pattern does bring drier weather to the Gulf south as we get into the winter and so we’ll see if this dry pattern continues over the next several months or not," Grigsby said. "Generally, temperatures are above normal or warmer than normal for the La Niña pattern, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t get a few cold snaps that roll through as well.”
With a cold snap currently passing through Louisiana over the next few days, plant and garden owners should begin preparations for the winter.
Anna Christian, an employee at Clegg's Nursery, said that the best way to prepare plants is to alter their routine before the cold weather hits.
“This is actually a crucial time to get your plants ready for the cold weather coming," she said. "The best thing to do is to change up your maintenance routine days before the cold weather comes."
Christian said that re-mulching, watering plants a little bit less or keeping them close to a home or warm building could also help them survive lower temperatures.
“For the cold weather that’s coming this week, I would not recommend protecting most plants other than really tender annuals or tropicals because you want to prepare your plants for colder weather that’s coming,” she said.