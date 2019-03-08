State authorities have acceded to environmental groups who lambasted a recent proposal to loosen requirements on pollution clean-up.

The Risk Evaluation/Corrective Action Program -- or RECAP -- lays out how to test contaminated soil and groundwater sites and dictates how pollution is to be cleaned up.

Environmentalists cry foul over DEQ prposal to streamline cleanup regulations At best, activists said Friday, the state's proposed new environmental rules show that regulators are being thoughtless; at worst, they're cho…

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality proposed updating the rules. At a public hearing last week scientists, engineers and conservationists said that the new standards would allow double, triple, up to 1,000 times higher concentrations of dangerous chemicals.

DEQ has now announced it will withdraw its proposal but continue working on the issue.

State officials had framed the changes as an opportunity to streamline the remediation process. No matter how much time and money they throw at a contaminated site, it's often impossible to restore the location to pristine conditions. Rather than focus on "futile" efforts, those resources could be better redirected toward projects with a higher return on investment regarding human health and the environment, the department reasoned in its proposal.

An ancillary benefit: with less stringent requirements, land that's currently sitting idle could return to commerce and contribute to tax collections, DEQ wrote in its notice of intent.

However, opponents skewered the plan, saying it was giving polluters a free pass to leave behind more chemicals that can cause disease, organ damage, genetic mutation and infertility. They challenged DEQ's assertion that the changes were based on new scientific research. And they were sharply critical that authorities didn't do more to solicit public input and scheduled a public hearing just a few days before Mardi Gras.

In response, the department has ended the current rulemaking process. However, RECAP is likely to resurface. In their notice of withdrawal, the state said DEQ intends "to further engage stakeholders and allow additional outreach."